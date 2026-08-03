DocShots podcast episode 1: Planning a baby? Know all about IVF, fertility, egg freezing and more

Confused about IVF, egg freezing or fertility? In the first episode of DocShots Podcast by HealthShots, IVF specialist Dr Rashmi Sharma answers the most common questions and clears popular misconceptions.

In vitro fertilisation, or IVF, has helped millions of couples worldwide become parents. Over the years, advances in fertility treatment have improved success rates and made procedures safer than ever before. Even so, IVF continues to be surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Many people still wonder whether IVF guarantees pregnancy, if it is painful, whether age matters, or if egg freezing can preserve fertility indefinitely.

To make expert-led health conversations more accessible, HealthShots has launched the #DocShots podcast. In this new video podcast series, leading doctors discuss important health and wellness topics and answer questions that matter most to readers.

In the very first episode, we feature Dr Rashmi Sharma, obstetrician & gynaecologist, infertility and IVF specialist. In conversation with Tavishi Dogra, Dr Sharma clears common misconceptions about IVF, explains the latest advances in fertility treatment, and shares practical advice for couples planning a pregnancy.

Speaking on the podcast, Dr Sharma calls IVF a ‘miracle of science’ that transformed fertility treatment. While IVF has advanced rapidly over the last four decades, research continues because success rates have not yet reached 100 per cent.

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Q. What are the biggest myths surrounding IVF today?

According to Dr Sharma, misconceptions about IVF are still very common. One of the biggest myths is that eggs or sperm may get exchanged during treatment. “Such incidents are extremely rare. Millions of healthy IVF babies have been born worldwide, and IVF follows strict safety protocols,” she says.

Another common misconception is that IVF guarantees pregnancy. While IVF has improved significantly over the past four decades, success rates still depend on several factors, especially the woman’s age.

Dr Sharma also highlights that IVF is not an anti-ageing treatment. “Medicine cannot reverse the biological clock. IVF cannot overcome the natural decline in egg quality with age,” she explains.

She also reassures patients that IVF is not as painful as many imagine. The treatment usually involves around 10-12 days of tiny injections, and newer needle-free options are also available. Bed rest after embryo transfer is another myth, as routine daily activities are generally encouraged.

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Q. How has IVF changed in recent years?

IVF continues to evolve rapidly. Dr Sharma says new technologies are making fertility treatment more precise than ever. One major advancement is Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), which allows doctors to screen embryos before transfer in selected cases genetically. She also points to time-lapse incubators, which continuously monitor embryo development without disturbing them.

“Artificial intelligence is expected to play a much bigger role in IVF by helping doctors identify embryos with the highest chances of resulting in a healthy pregnancy,” she explains.

Q. What advice would you give couples planning IVF?

The first step, says Dr Sharma, is understanding your fertility before delaying pregnancy. Women planning to postpone parenthood should consider getting a fertility assessment, including an AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) test, to understand their ovarian reserve.

She also advises couples not to wait too long before seeking medical help. “If you’ve been trying to conceive naturally for one year without success, it’s time to consult a fertility specialist,” she says.

Importantly, if IVF has already been recommended because of conditions like blocked fallopian tubes, delaying treatment may reduce the chances of success since female age remains the single biggest predictor of IVF outcomes.

Q. Which lifestyle habits can improve fertility?

Age remains the biggest factor affecting fertility, but lifestyle choices also matter. According to Dr Sharma, maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can all support reproductive health.

She also recommends limiting processed foods and choosing fresh, home-cooked meals whenever possible, as environmental chemicals and endocrine-disrupting substances may negatively affect fertility. For women who are not ready for pregnancy yet, egg freezing before the age of 32-35 years may be worth discussing with a fertility specialist.

Q. How are advanced technologies and robotics improving IVF?

Dr Sharma says one of the biggest breakthroughs in IVF has been Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a technique introduced in the early 1990s that revolutionised the treatment of male infertility. Unlike conventional IVF, where millions of sperm compete to fertilise an egg, ICSI involves injecting a single healthy sperm directly into a single egg, significantly improving the chances of fertilisation in men with low sperm count or poor sperm quality.

She adds that IVF is now entering the era of robotic ICSI, where advanced robotic systems and micromanipulators assist highly trained embryologists in performing this delicate procedure with even greater precision. “These technologies are making fertility treatment more accurate and continue to improve outcomes for many couples,” says Dr Sharma.

Rapid-fire: Dr Rashmi Sharma answers the internet’s most searched IVF questions

Q. Is IVF possible after menopause?

Dr Sharma: Yes, IVF is possible after menopause with donor eggs. However, under the ART law, the legal age limit for treatment is 50 years.

Q. Whose sperm is used during IVF?

Dr Sharma: In most cases, the husband’s sperm is used. Donor sperm is considered only when medically required and with the couple’s informed consent.

Q. What happens after a failed IVF cycle?

Dr Sharma: Physically, there are usually very few changes. The emotional impact, however, can be significant.

Q. Can women with diabetes undergo IVF?

Dr Sharma: Yes. Well-controlled diabetes is not a barrier to IVF.

Q. What tests are needed before IVF?

Dr Sharma: We evaluate the woman’s overall health, uterus and ovaries with ultrasound, AMH levels, and the husband’s sperm count.

Q. What is the ideal age for IVF?

Dr Sharma: The younger, the better. Women under 35 generally have the best chances of success.

Q. Is IVF painful?

Dr Sharma: Not at all. It involves around 10 to 12 days of tiny injections, and we even have needle-free options now.

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Q. How long does one IVF cycle take?

Dr Sharma: A fresh IVF cycle usually takes about 15 to 17 days, while a frozen embryo transfer may take around six weeks.

Q. Can IVF guarantee pregnancy?

Dr Sharma: No. IVF improves the chances of pregnancy, but it cannot guarantee success.

Q. Does caffeine affect IVF success?

Dr Sharma: Moderate caffeine is generally fine, but excessive intake may affect fertility.

Q. Who should consider egg freezing?

Dr Sharma: Women delaying pregnancy, cancer patients before chemotherapy, or those undergoing ovarian surgery should consider egg freezing.

Q. What’s the best age to freeze eggs?

Dr Sharma: Preferably before 32 years, and definitely before 35.

Q. What’s the biggest myth about egg freezing?

Dr Sharma: The biggest misconception is that egg freezing guarantees pregnancy. It doesn’t.

Q. Can IVF result in twins or triplets?

Dr Sharma: Yes, if multiple embryos are transferred. However, we now prefer single embryo transfer for a healthier pregnancy.

Q. Are IVF babies healthy?

Dr Sharma: Absolutely. Millions of healthy IVF babies have been born worldwide.

Q. Can you conceive naturally after IVF?

Dr Sharma: Yes. Many couples do conceive naturally later, depending on the underlying cause of infertility.

Q. Does IVF reduce the risk of congenital disabilities?

Dr Sharma: No. The risk of congenital disabilities depends more on the mother’s age than IVF itself.

Q. Do IVF injections cause permanent weight gain?

Dr Sharma: No. They may cause temporary bloating, but not permanent weight gain.

Q. Are fertility issues increasing among young couples?

Dr Sharma: Yes. Delayed pregnancies, lifestyle changes, pollution and environmental factors are contributing to rising infertility.

Q. Does delaying pregnancy affect fertility?

Dr Sharma: Absolutely. If you’re planning to delay pregnancy, get a fertility assessment and an AMH test first.

Q. Can fertility apps improve your chances of conception?

Dr Sharma: Not necessarily. In fact, relying too much on fertility apps can sometimes increase stress and reduce the chances of conception.