DocShots podcast episode 1: Planning a baby? Know all about IVF, fertility, egg freezing and more

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In vitro fertilisation, or IVF, has helped millions of couples worldwide become parents. Over the years, advances in fertility treatment have improved success rates and made procedures safer than ever before. Even so, IVF continues to be surrounded by myths and misconceptions. Many people still wonder whether IVF guarantees pregnancy, if it is painful, whether age matters, or if egg freezing can preserve fertility indefinitely.
To make expert-led health conversations more accessible, HealthShots has launched the #DocShots podcast. In this new video podcast series, leading doctors discuss important health and wellness topics and answer questions that matter most to readers.
In the very first episode, we feature Dr Rashmi Sharma, obstetrician & gynaecologist, infertility and IVF specialist. In conversation with Tavishi Dogra, Dr Sharma clears common misconceptions about IVF, explains the latest advances in fertility treatment, and shares practical advice for couples planning a pregnancy.
Speaking on the podcast, Dr Sharma calls IVF a ‘miracle of science’ that transformed fertility treatment. While IVF has advanced rapidly over the last four decades, research continues because success rates have not yet reached 100 per cent.
According to Dr Sharma, misconceptions about IVF are still very common. One of the biggest myths is that eggs or sperm may get exchanged during treatment. “Such incidents are extremely rare. Millions of healthy IVF babies have been born worldwide, and IVF follows strict safety protocols,” she says.
Another common misconception is that IVF guarantees pregnancy. While IVF has improved significantly over the past four decades, success rates still depend on several factors, especially the woman’s age.
Dr Sharma also highlights that IVF is not an anti-ageing treatment. “Medicine cannot reverse the biological clock. IVF cannot overcome the natural decline in egg quality with age,” she explains.
She also reassures patients that IVF is not as painful as many imagine. The treatment usually involves around 10-12 days of tiny injections, and newer needle-free options are also available. Bed rest after embryo transfer is another myth, as routine daily activities are generally encouraged.
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IVF continues to evolve rapidly. Dr Sharma says new technologies are making fertility treatment more precise than ever. One major advancement is Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), which allows doctors to screen embryos before transfer in selected cases genetically. She also points to time-lapse incubators, which continuously monitor embryo development without disturbing them.
“Artificial intelligence is expected to play a much bigger role in IVF by helping doctors identify embryos with the highest chances of resulting in a healthy pregnancy,” she explains.
The first step, says Dr Sharma, is understanding your fertility before delaying pregnancy. Women planning to postpone parenthood should consider getting a fertility assessment, including an AMH (Anti-Müllerian Hormone) test, to understand their ovarian reserve.
She also advises couples not to wait too long before seeking medical help. “If you’ve been trying to conceive naturally for one year without success, it’s time to consult a fertility specialist,” she says.
Importantly, if IVF has already been recommended because of conditions like blocked fallopian tubes, delaying treatment may reduce the chances of success since female age remains the single biggest predictor of IVF outcomes.
Age remains the biggest factor affecting fertility, but lifestyle choices also matter. According to Dr Sharma, maintaining a healthy body weight, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol can all support reproductive health.
She also recommends limiting processed foods and choosing fresh, home-cooked meals whenever possible, as environmental chemicals and endocrine-disrupting substances may negatively affect fertility. For women who are not ready for pregnancy yet, egg freezing before the age of 32-35 years may be worth discussing with a fertility specialist.
Dr Sharma says one of the biggest breakthroughs in IVF has been Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), a technique introduced in the early 1990s that revolutionised the treatment of male infertility. Unlike conventional IVF, where millions of sperm compete to fertilise an egg, ICSI involves injecting a single healthy sperm directly into a single egg, significantly improving the chances of fertilisation in men with low sperm count or poor sperm quality.
She adds that IVF is now entering the era of robotic ICSI, where advanced robotic systems and micromanipulators assist highly trained embryologists in performing this delicate procedure with even greater precision. “These technologies are making fertility treatment more accurate and continue to improve outcomes for many couples,” says Dr Sharma.
Dr Sharma: Yes, IVF is possible after menopause with donor eggs. However, under the ART law, the legal age limit for treatment is 50 years.
Dr Sharma: In most cases, the husband’s sperm is used. Donor sperm is considered only when medically required and with the couple’s informed consent.
Dr Sharma: Physically, there are usually very few changes. The emotional impact, however, can be significant.
Dr Sharma: Yes. Well-controlled diabetes is not a barrier to IVF.
Dr Sharma: We evaluate the woman’s overall health, uterus and ovaries with ultrasound, AMH levels, and the husband’s sperm count.
Dr Sharma: The younger, the better. Women under 35 generally have the best chances of success.
Dr Sharma: Not at all. It involves around 10 to 12 days of tiny injections, and we even have needle-free options now.
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Dr Sharma: A fresh IVF cycle usually takes about 15 to 17 days, while a frozen embryo transfer may take around six weeks.
Dr Sharma: No. IVF improves the chances of pregnancy, but it cannot guarantee success.
Dr Sharma: Moderate caffeine is generally fine, but excessive intake may affect fertility.
Dr Sharma: Women delaying pregnancy, cancer patients before chemotherapy, or those undergoing ovarian surgery should consider egg freezing.
Dr Sharma: Preferably before 32 years, and definitely before 35.
Dr Sharma: The biggest misconception is that egg freezing guarantees pregnancy. It doesn’t.
Dr Sharma: Yes, if multiple embryos are transferred. However, we now prefer single embryo transfer for a healthier pregnancy.
Dr Sharma: Absolutely. Millions of healthy IVF babies have been born worldwide.
Dr Sharma: Yes. Many couples do conceive naturally later, depending on the underlying cause of infertility.
Dr Sharma: No. The risk of congenital disabilities depends more on the mother’s age than IVF itself.
Dr Sharma: No. They may cause temporary bloating, but not permanent weight gain.
Dr Sharma: Yes. Delayed pregnancies, lifestyle changes, pollution and environmental factors are contributing to rising infertility.
Dr Sharma: Absolutely. If you’re planning to delay pregnancy, get a fertility assessment and an AMH test first.
Dr Sharma: Not necessarily. In fact, relying too much on fertility apps can sometimes increase stress and reduce the chances of conception.
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