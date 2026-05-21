Delayed motherhood can increase breast cancer risks: What every woman must know

How delaying motherhood can affect risk of breast cancer? Biological changes over time, women need to know how to make healthier choices.

It’s a common scenario now: couples in their mid-30s, settled into their routines, progressing in their careers, and securing their financial stability. When they talk about having a child, they casually procrastinate, saying “Maybe next year”. In another instance, a woman in her late 20s sits with a quieter question, contemplating marriage and motherhood. Not just when, but if. These are the emerging norms of modern Indian life, but what many are not evaluating is the slow burden of health risks that may come with delayed motherhood, says a doctor.

“Over time, the timelines have shifted. People are marrying later. Some aren’t marrying at all. Careers take centrestage. Stability is built first. And for many, pregnancy becomes something to plan a little further down the road. All of this reflects growth, independence, and choice. But somewhere alongside these shifts, there’s a biological layer that hasn’t really changed, and that’s where medicine gently enters the conversation,” Dr Prasad Narayanan, Oncologist at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, tells Health Shots.

What the expert means is our bodies don’t quite follow the same timelines we create for ourselves.

Does delayed increase breast cancer risk?

Breast tissue, in particular, responds to hormones over the years, not decisions made in a moment. Before a first full-term pregnancy, breast cells are still relatively immature (medically termed less differentiated). They respond actively to hormonal changes with every menstrual cycle, especially estrogen. Month after month, year after year. With every cycle comes cell division, and with cell division comes a small, natural chance for error. Most of the time, this cycle continues without any serious consequences. But over a longer span of time, those tiny probabilities begin to add up.

Research over decades, including large pooled analyses, has shown that:

A modest relative increase in breast cancer risk (around ~3% per year delay), which translates into a much smaller absolute increase in most individuals, as per the Elsevier journal.

Women who have their first child after 35 may carry a noticeably higher breast cancer risk compared to those who have children earlier, according to a study in the Journal of Behavioural Sciences.

In cases of nulliparity (never giving birth to a child or never having a full-term pregnancy), there is an approximately 20–30% higher breast cancer risk compared to women with their first childbirth, as per the National Cancer Institute.

On the flip side, early pregnancy appears to offer some protection over time. Each childbirth is associated with a modest reduction in long-term breast cancer risk.

Additionally, breastfeeding is associated with a further ~3–5% reduction in breast cancer risk as per the World Health Organisation (WHO).

How does pregnancy change breast biology over time?

A first pregnancy triggers a kind of “settling” in breast tissue. The cells mature, becoming more specialised and less reactive to hormonal fluctuations. In simple terms, they are no longer in that earlier, more vulnerable state. Each menstrual cycle exposes breast tissue to waves of hormones, primarily estrogen and progesterone. These hormonal shifts signal the cells to grow and divide in preparation for a potential pregnancy, explains the doctor.

When pregnancy does not occur, the cycle resets, and the process begins again. This leads to repeated stimulation and resets over the years. This cyclic pattern is temporarily halted for the period of a full-term pregnancy. During these months, the usual cyclic hormonal fluctuations are replaced by a different set of more stable hormones. Following this, especially with breastfeeding, the number of menstrual cycles is further reduced.

So, when pregnancy happens earlier, especially before 35 years of age:

The total number of lifetime menstrual cycles is lower

The duration of continuous hormonal stimulation is shorter

Breast cells transition earlier into a more stable, mature state

When pregnancy is delayed, this cyclical exposure continues for longer, extending the window during which breast tissue remains more hormonally responsive. It’s not a sudden shift, but a gradual one. Not a direct cause, but a change in the biological landscape over time.

What happens when pregnancy happens later?

When pregnancy occurs at a later age (after 35 years), the effect on breast cancer risk is not immediate or straightforward. In fact, in the first few years after childbirth, there may be a temporary rise in breast cancer risk. This is thought to be due to the way breast tissue rapidly grows and reorganises during and after pregnancy. However, this phase is transient. With time, pregnancy still provides a protective effect, just not as strongly as it would have if it had occurred earlier.