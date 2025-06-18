Covid-19 and pregnancy: 12 ways diabetic moms-to-be can stay safe

India is seeing a rise in Covid-19 cases, with new variants spreading quickly. Pregnant women, especially those with gestational diabetes, should follow these 12 precautionary tips.

A new wave of Covid-19 is spreading in India, with 6,483 reported cases, including 620 in Delhi. Two new variants, NB.1.8.1 and LF.7, have been found in the country. These are sub-variants of Omicron, mainly JN.1. They spread easily and can evade immunity from past infections or vaccines. Although most people recover well, it is still important to take precautions to stay safe. This is especially important for pregnant women with gestational diabetes, who may be at a higher risk of getting infected. While wearing a mask is a must, there are more steps you can take.

What is gestational diabetes?

Gestational diabetes (GD) is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. It happens when the body does not produce enough insulin, a hormone made by the pancreas that helps move sugar from the blood into the body’s cells for energy. Without enough insulin, blood sugar levels can rise. Gestational diabetes can affect women who have never had diabetes before. It is quite common, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reporting that 5-9 percent of pregnancies in the US are affected by it each year.

In most cases, gestational diabetes goes away after the baby is born. However, some women may continue to have high blood sugar levels after delivery and may need follow-up care.

Gestational diabetes and Covid-19

If you are pregnant or have recently given birth, you have a higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19 compared to those who are not expecting. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Covid-19 during pregnancy can lead to complications for both the mother and baby.

What makes the situation more serious is that new variants of Covid-19 continue to emerge. Although some strains are less severe, they are more contagious, making pregnant women, who have weakened immune systems particularly vulnerable.

Symptoms of Covid-19

Watch out for these signs and symptoms of Covid-19:

Runny nose

Sore throat

Breathlessness

Body aches and malaise

Abdominal discomfort

Diarrhea

Nausea and vomiting

Loss of taste or smell

Fever or chills

Unusual fetal movement or decreased baby activity (in later stages of pregnancy, this may need urgent attention)

Expectant mothers are considered a high-risk group, as their immune systems are naturally weaker during pregnancy. This makes it easier for infectious diseases like Covid-19 to affect them more severely. With new and more contagious variants still emerging, pregnant women must take extra precautions to protect themselves and their babies.

Precautions for gestational patients to take during Covid-19

Here are 12 tips you should follow to reduce the risk of catching Covid-19:

1. Wash hands often: Clean your hands regularly with soap and water or sanitizer.

2. Avoid touching your face: Make sure you avoid touching your face, especially your eyes, nose, and mouth. Also, try not to touch shared surfaces like door handles and tables.

3. Disinfect frequently touched items: Clean your phone, doorknobs, kitchen counters, and other surfaces at home often to reduce the risk of infection.

4. Get tested if unsure: If you have any symptoms of a respiratory infection, follow your doctor’s advice and get tested for Covid-19.

5. Do not self-medicate: Avoid taking over-the-counter immunity boosters without consulting your doctor. Some may not be safe during pregnancy.

6. Do not skip prenatal visits: Attend all check-ups. Many hospitals offer online consultations to reduce in-person visits.

7. Plan appointments wisely: Choose early morning or late-day slots to avoid crowds. Call ahead to minimise waiting time.

8. Carry a personal kit: Bring your own sanitizer, thermometer, and pulse oximeter to reduce contact with shared tools at clinics.

9. Create a clean zone at home: After clinic visits, change clothes, wash hands, and disinfect anything you brought back, like ultrasound reports.

10. Stay emotionally healthy: Join virtual prenatal classes, yoga, or therapy to manage stress and prepare for childbirth.

11. Eat well: Focus on a balanced, anti-inflammation diet with iron, folate, and protein to support immunity.

12. Avoid crowded places: Stay away from busy public areas to reduce your risk of exposure.

Make sure to follow these tips to stay safe amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.