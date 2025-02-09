What to expect in week 35 of your pregnancy?

Week 35 of pregnancy means your body will start preparing to welcome your baby. Know your baby's development, and what all symptoms you may experience during this time.

If you are an expecting mom, every week of pregnancy comes with its own set of milestones. Week 35 of pregnancy is extra special as you just have one more month to go before you meet your bundle of joy. By this time, your little one weighs more, and your body also starts preparing for labour. Delivery at week 35 is not unheard of, but a full term pregnancy of 39 or 40 weeks is considered ideal. When you reach the eight month, you will start noticing contractions around your baby bump. Not just this, there are many other symptoms you may experience during this time.

Week 35 of pregnancy: Baby’s development

Here’s how much your baby will develop by week 35 of pregnancy:

During this time, your little one will continue to grow. Your baby will most likely measure between 17 or 18 inches long, and weigh around 2.5 kg, according to the American Pregnancy Association.

Your little one will have fully developed kidneys and liver.

Will have almost fully developed lungs, but may need support if born during week 35 of pregnancy.

“Your baby will start practicing breathing, swallowing, and even sucking, preparing for life outside your womb,” says gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta.

Changes in your body at week 35 of pregnancy

At 35 weeks of pregnancy, you may experience a variety of symptoms as your body prepares for labour. Here are some common symptoms at this stage:

Braxton Hicks Contractions : These are more like “practice” contractions that can feel like tightness in the abdomen area. These are painless contractions that can be felt around the bump, according to the UK’s National Health Service.

: These are more like “practice” contractions that can feel like tightness in the abdomen area. These are painless contractions that can be felt around the bump, according to the UK’s National Health Service. Increased fatigue : Your body will start working hard to carry your baby, and so, sleep can become harder to come by. You may feel more tired as your due date gets closer.

: Your body will start working hard to carry your baby, and so, sleep can become harder to come by. You may feel more tired as your due date gets closer. Back pain : As your baby grows, there will be additional strain on your lower back. “This can cause discomfort, especially while standing or sitting for a long time,” says the expert.

: As your baby grows, there will be additional strain on your lower back. “This can cause discomfort, especially while standing or sitting for a long time,” says the expert. Frequent urination : Your baby’s head may press against your bladder, making you feel the need to pee more often.

: Your baby’s head may press against your bladder, making you feel the need to pee more often. Pelvic pressure : With your baby descending into your pelvis in preparation for birth, you may feel increased pelvic pressure or heaviness.

: With your baby descending into your pelvis in preparation for birth, you may feel increased pelvic pressure or heaviness. Swelling : Swelling of the feet, ankles, and hands is common in week 35 of pregnancy. “This happens due to increased blood volume and the pressure of the growing uterus on blood vessels,” says Dr Gupta.

: Swelling of the feet, ankles, and hands is common in week 35 of pregnancy. “This happens due to increased blood volume and the pressure of the growing uterus on blood vessels,” says Dr Gupta. Shortness of breath : As your uterus expands, it can press against the diaphragm, leading to difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath.

: As your uterus expands, it can press against the diaphragm, leading to difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath. Indigestion : Your growing uterus can push against your tummy, causing discomfort, and acid reflux, and leading to indigestion.

: Your growing uterus can push against your tummy, causing discomfort, and acid reflux, and leading to indigestion. Increased vaginal discharge : It’s common to have an increase in vaginal discharge, which may be clear or a little bit cloudy.

: It’s common to have an increase in vaginal discharge, which may be clear or a little bit cloudy. Mood swings : Hormonal changes will continue to affect your mood at week 35 of pregnancy. “You may experience mood swings, anxiety, or excitement as you approach labour,” says the expert.

: Hormonal changes will continue to affect your mood at week 35 of pregnancy. “You may experience mood swings, anxiety, or excitement as you approach labour,” says the expert. Changes in your skin: You may experience skin changes like the darkening of your skin (melasma) or stretch marks due to the growth of your belly.

Week 35 of pregnancy: Know what to avoid

There are a few things you should avoid at week 35 of pregnancy:

Avoid lifting heavy objects to prevent strain on your body.

Stay away from raw or undercooked food to reduce infection risks.

Avoid prolonged standing to prevent swelling and blood circulation issues.

Avoid sitting with your legs crossed for long time, as this can limit blood flow. “You should sit in chairs that offer good support to your lower back,” suggests Dr Gupta.

Try to stay away from caffeine and sugary foods to manage your blood sugar and energy levels.

Week 35 of pregnancy: Is it safe to give birth?

Giving birth at 35 weeks is generally considered preterm, as full-term pregnancy is typically around 37 to 40 weeks. Babies born between 39 and 40 weeks of pregnancy have the best perinatal outcomes, according to research published in Obstetrics And Gynecology in 2020. But sometimes preterm birth may be the only option due to pregnancy complications like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and infections. Here’s what to know about delivery at week 35 of pregnancy:

1. Mature baby development

By 35 weeks, your baby is considered to be preterm, but not extremely premature. “Many babies born at this stage may have fully developed lungs, but they may still need some assistance with breathing or feeding,” says Dr Gupta. While your baby’s brain, lungs, and other organs are generally more developed by this time, but the full development process is still ongoing, so they might need additional care.

2. Risks for the baby

A baby born at 35 weeks might face a higher risk of respiratory distress, feeding difficulties, and low birth weight. They may also require a short stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for monitoring by doctors and support. “Some babies born at this stage can also have problems with body temperature regulation, and jaundice,” says the expert.

Your doctor is the best judge of when your delivery should be planned. However, unless it is a medical emergency, it is safest to deliver when you are in your ninth month of pregnancy, as there is a risk of health problems for your baby.

Week 35 of pregnancy means you are getting closer to meeting your baby. Your organs start developing at this time, but they still need to stay in your womb for a few more weeks to fully grow otherwise it will be a preterm birth.