What to expect in week 35 of your pregnancy?

If you are an expecting mom, every week of pregnancy comes with its own set of milestones. Week 35 of pregnancy is extra special as you just have one more month to go before you meet your bundle of joy. By this time, your little one weighs more, and your body also starts preparing for labour. Delivery at week 35 is not unheard of, but a full term pregnancy of 39 or 40 weeks is considered ideal. When you reach the eight month, you will start noticing contractions around your baby bump. Not just this, there are many other symptoms you may experience during this time.
Here’s how much your baby will develop by week 35 of pregnancy:
“Your baby will start practicing breathing, swallowing, and even sucking, preparing for life outside your womb,” says gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta.
At 35 weeks of pregnancy, you may experience a variety of symptoms as your body prepares for labour. Here are some common symptoms at this stage:
There are a few things you should avoid at week 35 of pregnancy:
Giving birth at 35 weeks is generally considered preterm, as full-term pregnancy is typically around 37 to 40 weeks. Babies born between 39 and 40 weeks of pregnancy have the best perinatal outcomes, according to research published in Obstetrics And Gynecology in 2020. But sometimes preterm birth may be the only option due to pregnancy complications like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and infections. Here’s what to know about delivery at week 35 of pregnancy:
By 35 weeks, your baby is considered to be preterm, but not extremely premature. “Many babies born at this stage may have fully developed lungs, but they may still need some assistance with breathing or feeding,” says Dr Gupta. While your baby’s brain, lungs, and other organs are generally more developed by this time, but the full development process is still ongoing, so they might need additional care.
A baby born at 35 weeks might face a higher risk of respiratory distress, feeding difficulties, and low birth weight. They may also require a short stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for monitoring by doctors and support. “Some babies born at this stage can also have problems with body temperature regulation, and jaundice,” says the expert.
Your doctor is the best judge of when your delivery should be planned. However, unless it is a medical emergency, it is safest to deliver when you are in your ninth month of pregnancy, as there is a risk of health problems for your baby.
Week 35 of pregnancy means you are getting closer to meeting your baby. Your organs start developing at this time, but they still need to stay in your womb for a few more weeks to fully grow otherwise it will be a preterm birth.
Use supportive chairs with a firm backrest and cushion to ease back pain. Sit with your back straight, and make sure to distribute your weight evenly on both hips to help prevent pelvic discomfort or imbalance.
Travelling is generally not recommended at this stage. Many airlines restrict flying after 34-36 weeks without a doctor's note. Long trips can increase the risk of blood clots and premature labour.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.