Chandni Bhabhda’s brave battle against PCOD tells us how small lifestyle changes make a big difference

Social media influencer Chandni Bhabhda recently opened up about her PCOD journey and how small lifestyle changes helped her manage it.

Social media influencer Chandni Bhabhda a.k.a “Chandnimimic” is lauded for her hilarious mimicry, especially her spot-on impersonation of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. However, behind the laughter, she has been on quite the health rollercoaster with her Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) being misdiagnosed as appendicitis recently. The influencer, who was diagnosed with PCOD at the age of 15 years, recently underwent some pain on the right side of the stomach. In a new video, she shared how doctors initially misdiagnosed her, leading to confusion and fear. After receiving the correct diagnosis for her symptoms, Chandni made significant lifestyle changes to manage the condition.

Chandni Bhabhda on PCOS and appendicitis misdiagnosis

In the “Get Ready with Me” Instagram reel, Chandni Bhabhda can be seen talking about her PCOD journey. The social media influencer shared that after experiencing sharp pain in her upper right abdomen, she visited a doctor who, without conducting any tests, immediately diagnosed her with appendicitis and recommended surgery. Chandni Bhabhda then visited a surgeon who explained the whole surgery process, which made her more anxious. “After consulting another doctor, I underwent a CT scan, which revealed that it wasn’t appendicitis, but a cyst. That is when I learned I had PCOD.” She captioned the video, “My PCOD Story Being a PCOD girlie is tough but you are stronger than that.”

Chandni Bhabhda’s misdiagnosis: Is it common to get confused between ovarian cysts and appendicitis?

An ovarian cyst is a fluid-filled sac that develops on or within an ovary. It may cause pelvic pain, bloating or irregular periods. Appendicitis is the inflammation of the appendix, often causing sharp pain in the lower right abdomen, nausea, vomiting and fever. Ovarian cysts and appendicitis can be confused because both may cause similar abdominal pain in the lower right quadrant. However, appendicitis typically presents with more severe and sudden pain, while ovarian cysts may cause chronic or intermittent discomfort.

Similar to Chandni Bhabhda’s case, a study published in the Korean Journal of Clinical Oncology showed how a 66-year-old woman with an asymptomatic pelvic mass was initially diagnosed with an ovarian tumor. She subsequently underwent laparoscopy, which revealed a different diagnosis.

Chandni Bhabhda on managing PCOD

Initially, the medication didn’t work for Chandni Bhabhda, in fact, it made her much worse. “I hadn’t had my period for six months, so the doctor prescribed me oral contraceptive pills. However, just after a month of taking them, I started experiencing nausea and vomiting, which made me feel terrible.” Chandni Bhabhda then consulted a gynaecologist, who advised her to focus on weight management and make lifestyle changes. She mentioned that home remedies such as drinking methi seed water in the morning and avoiding all-purpose flour (maida) worked well in her condition.

Home remedy used by Chandni Bhabhda: Methi seed water for PCOD management

Fenugreek or methi seeds water may help manage some symptoms of PCOD because of their potential benefits in balancing hormones and improving insulin sensitivity. Rich in soluble fibre, they can regulate blood sugar levels and manage insulin resistance. They also contain anti-inflammatory properties that may help in reducing symptoms like acne and excessive hair growth. Soaking methi seeds overnight and drinking the water in the morning may support overall hormonal balance and help with weight management. According to the Journal of Reproduction & Infertility, fenugreek seeds can be used as an adjuvant treatment in PCOS patients with hyperlipidemia and severe hair loss.

What is PCOD or polycystic ovarian disease?

Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD) is a common hormonal disorder that affects women during their reproductive years. It is characterised by the presence of multiple small cysts on the ovaries, hormonal imbalances, and irregular menstrual cycles. Women with PCOD often experience symptoms such as weight gain, acne, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), thinning hair, and fertility issues, making it a challenging condition to manage. The exact cause of PCOD is not fully understood, but it is believed to result from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. According to the Asian Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences, the pathophysiology of PCOD is complex, and no single defect has been identified as its primary cause. However, insulin resistance is thought to play a central role in the development of the syndrome, leading to hormonal imbalances and exacerbating symptoms. Early diagnosis and lifestyle modifications are key to managing PCOD effectively.

What are the symptoms of PCOD?

The overall health burden of PCOD is particularly significant in women of reproductive age, as they face an increased risk of developing conditions like prediabetes, diabetes, and other comorbidities, including endometrial cancer, mental health disorders, and sleep apnea, as per the Health Science Review. Symptoms of PCOD can vary widely among individuals. Common symptoms include:

Irregular menstrual cycle

Acne or oily skin

Excessive hair on the face or body

Hair thinning

Weight gain

Additionally, women with PCOD may experience mood disturbances, such as anxiety and depression, and may also be at risk for metabolic issues like insulin resistance.

How to treat PCOD?

Treatment for PCOD typically focuses on managing symptoms and improving fertility. According to UNICEF, there is no set cure for PCOD, but making lifestyle changes can help with it. Regular exercising and maintaining a healthy diet for PCOD are some of the most effective ways to control the condition. A study published in the Asian Journal of Research in Pharmaceutical Sciences states that Ayurvedic medicinal plants and their constituents can help with the treatment of PCOD.

1. Lifestyle changes: A healthy diet and regular exercise can help manage weight and improve insulin resistance. Reduction in weight gain, a diet with low sugars, carbohydrates, high protein and fibre can work well.

2. Medications: Taking medicines like birth control pills for regulating periods, metformin for weight control and insulin resistance and anti-androgens for excess hair growth may be helpful. According to the Journal of Research in Medical Sciences, metformin has a positive effect on insulin resistance, obesity and hirsutism. But, make sure to consult your healthcare provider before taking any medicine.

3. Symptom management: Besides following a healthy life, one may also undergo hair removal treatments and acne medications to manage the symptoms.

4. Fertility treatments: Women, who are trying to conceive, can take the help of clomiphene citrate or letrozole to induce ovulation. A study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews states that clomiphene citrate can increase the number of eggs released for possible fertilization.

5. Monitoring: Regular check-ups can help to manage associated risks like diabetes and heart diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people with PCOS can develop serious health problems like Type 2 diabetes, gestational diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke and sleep apnea.

Chandni Bhabhda has been very open about her PCOD journey, making lifestyle changes, with a resolve to feel better. While these tips have worked for the influencer, you must consult a healthcare to diagnose and manage your PCOD symptoms. Her story tells us the significance of early diagnosis, and how it can prevent complications.