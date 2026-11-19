Why do some babies arrive too soon? Generally, babies are born healthy after 9 months of pregnancy, but due to certain complications, your baby may arrive early. The question is: Is it good or bad? The facts are in this article.
Babies born too early might face problems. These problems can vary; however, the earlier a baby is born, the greater the risk of health-related challenges. It is clear that early birth is not good; let’s learn what the causes are.
Infection can affect the amniotic fluid, placenta, uterus, vagina, or urinary tract. When the body detects an infection, it may trigger an inflammatory response that releases chemicals associated with labor. This can result in premature contractions, the rupture of membranes, or changes to the cervix. Conditions such as bacterial vaginosis, urinary tract infections, or chorioamnionitis (an infection of the fetal membranes) are particularly strongly linked to preterm birth.
In some pregnancies, the cervix may begin to shorten or open prematurely, without any pain or contractions. This condition, known as cervical insufficiency or a “weak cervix”, often goes unnoticed until changes are detected during a routine scan. The risk may be higher in women who have previously undergone cervical surgery, have uterine abnormalities, or have experienced a preterm birth in the past.
Carrying more than one fetus increases the likelihood of preterm birth. The uterus stretches more significantly, even in the early stages of pregnancy, which can lead to contractions or the premature rupture of membranes. Furthermore, the placenta may struggle to meet the developmental needs of more than one fetus, which can lead to preterm birth.
Issues with the placenta can hinder fetal development or trigger preterm birth. Placental abruption, where the placenta detaches prematurely from the uterine wall, is a medical emergency that frequently necessitates preterm delivery. Placenta previa, a condition where the placenta covers the cervix, can also lead to preterm birth due to the risk of haemorrhage. These complications may be detected during routine ultrasounds or can arise suddenly.
Some women have congenital abnormalities in the size or shape of their uterus, which may limit its capacity to carry a pregnancy to full term. Uterine fibroids or a history of uterine surgery can also interfere with its function. In such cases, the uterus may fail to expand properly or may contract prematurely, increasing the risk of preterm birth.
High blood pressure, gestational diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and thyroid imbalances are all associated with higher rates of preterm birth. These conditions can impact the placenta, disrupt fetal development, or give rise to complications that make an early delivery necessary.
As per Ayurvedic doctor Dr Chanchal Sharma, the condition of preterm labor and delivery, commonly known as ‘akal prasava’, is mainly caused by an imbalance or malfunctioning of ‘Apana Vayu’. Apana Vayu is a specific form of ‘Vata dosha’ that governs all downward-flowing activities in the body, as well as excretion and delivery.
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