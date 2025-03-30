Postpartum hypertension: Know what causes high blood pressure after childbirth

Got high blood pressure after giving birth to your child? Know the causes of postpartum hypertension, which can lead to complications like heart failure.

After giving birth, you don’t have to only worry about sleepless nights and breastfeeding issues. There can also be postpartum problems that affect you physically as well as mentally. Right from infections to depression, new moms can experience anything. Keeping an eye on the blood pressure is also important, as there is a chance of ending up with postpartum hypertension. It refers to high blood pressure that new moms can face soon after pregnancy. It should not be taken lightly, as it can lead to problems, including heart failure.

What is postpartum hypertension?

“It refers to high blood pressure (more than 140/90 millimeters of mercury or mmHg) that occurs after childbirth,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Sadhna Singhal Vishnoi. Postpartum hypertension, which affects approximately 2 percent of pregnancies, usually occurs within the first 48 hours to 6 weeks after delivery, as per research published in Current Obstetrics And Gynecology Reports in 2022.

“This condition needs careful monitoring and treatment, as untreated postpartum hypertension can lead to many complications,” says the expert. Cardiac, and kidney failure are some of the complications of this condition, as per research published in the Journal Of Clinical Hypertension in 2009.

What are the symptoms of postpartum hypertension?

It may not always show noticeable signs, but when it does, it can include:

Severe headaches that may not relieved by painkillers

Blurred vision

Sensitivity to light

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or confusion

Swelling in the hands, feet, or face

Nausea

Rapid heartbeat (palpitations)

Decreased urination

“If you experience severe headaches, vision problems, chest pain, or shortness of breath, make sure to check with a doctor. These could indicate serious complications like postpartum preeclampsia or stroke,” says the expert.

What are the causes of postpartum hypertension?

Here are the key causes of postpartum hypertension:

1. Pre-existing hypertension

Hypertension or high blood pressure is not something that only pregnant or new moms experience. “Women with chronic high blood pressure even before pregnancy may continue to experience this even after delivering a child. This may lead to postpartum hypertension,” says Dr Vishnoi.

2. Pregnancy-related hypertension

Women can have hypertensive disorders of pregnancy, including gestational hypertension. They are associated with a high risk of postpartum hypertension, as per research published in Clinical Epidemiology And Global Health in 2024. “In gestational hypertension, high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy can persist after childbirth,” says the expert.

3. Hormonal changes

If you thought only menstruating women and expecting moms go through hormonal changes then think again. “After childbirth, your body undergoes major hormonal fluctuations, like there can be a rapid decrease in estrogen and progesterone. The changes can affect blood pressure regulation,” says the expert.

4. Stress

New mothers often experience stress, and sleep deprivation, which can elevate blood pressure. So, make sure to do things that help to reduce stress. It can be something as simple as listening to calming music or meditating or penning down your thoughts in your journal.

5. Lifestyle factors

“High sodium intake, obesity, smoking, and alcohol consumption can contribute to postpartum hypertension,” says the expert. This does not mean, you immediately start working out. Check with your doctor before thinking of shedding extra weight that you put on during pregnancy. Also, reduce foods with a lot of salt, and stay away from alcohol and cigarettes.

How to treat postpartum hypertension?

Treatment for postpartum hypertension depends on your blood pressure levels, severity, and the presence of complications.

1. Medications for postpartum hypertension

“Doctors may prescribe antihypertensive medications like labetalol, which can lower blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels,” says the expert. Nifedipine is a calcium channel blocker that can help reduce blood pressure. Don’t stop taking these medications suddenly, especially without consulting your doctor.

2. Lifestyle changes

In addition to medication, healthy habits can help control blood pressure:

Follow a heart-healthy diet : Eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables along with whole grains, and lean protein. “Consume foods rich in potassium (bananas and spinach) to balance your sodium levels,” says the expert.

: Eat a wide variety of fruits, vegetables along with whole grains, and lean protein. “Consume foods rich in potassium (bananas and spinach) to balance your sodium levels,” says the expert. Stay hydrated : Drink at least 8 glasses of water in a day to maintain circulation and ensure your kidney works well.

: Drink at least 8 glasses of water in a day to maintain circulation and ensure your kidney works well. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake : “Caffeine can raise your blood pressure, so don’t have several cups of coffee or tea,” suggests the expert. Also, avoid alcohol, as it can interfere with your blood pressure medication and breastfeeding.

: “Caffeine can raise your blood pressure, so don’t have several cups of coffee or tea,” suggests the expert. Also, avoid alcohol, as it can interfere with your blood pressure medication and breastfeeding. Engage in physical activity: Short walks or postpartum yoga can improve blood circulation while also reducing stress. Avoid strenuous workouts until your doctor gives the green signal.

3. Regular blood pressure monitoring

While going to the doctor is good, you can also check your blood pressure at home daily, especially within the first 6 weeks after delivering your baby. “Take immediate help if your blood pressure reaches 160/110 mmHg, as this is dangerously high and hospitalisation may be required,” says the expert.

Postpartum hypertension can affect women soon after delivering a child. It should be treated on time otherwise it can affect the heart. Simple lifestyle changes after delivery make a lot of difference when it comes to managing high blood pressure after pregnancy.