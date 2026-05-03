Can the HPV vaccine campaign in India end cervical cancer for future generations?

India launched a HPV vaccine campaign for 14-year-old girls, aiming to reduce cervical cancer rates and improve women’s health in the future.

Cervical cancer has quietly devastated families across India for generations, and the country continues to record among the highest cervical cancer mortality rates in the world. For decades, the medical profession considered this cancer a preventable disaster, but the means to achieve such an objective eluded most people. However, 2026 marks a historic change. On February 28, 2026, India launched a nationwide HPV vaccination campaign targeting approximately 1.15 crore girls aged 14 in its first phase. It is the kind of policy shift that does not announce itself with fanfare but will be felt in mortality statistics ten and twenty years from now, a move from managing a disease after the fact to stopping it before it starts. For Indian women’s healthcare, it is the most consequential intervention in recent memory.

The problem is indeed daunting, and according to the figures from the GLOBOCAN database, India alone has been estimated to contribute around one-third of global deaths due to cervical cancer worldwide, with over 1.2 lakhs new patients annually and almost 80,000 mortalities per year. In contrast to many other forms of cancer, this ailment arises almost exclusively as a consequence of chronic infection with certain high-risk variants of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV), particularly HPV-16 and HPV-18, which in India account for 80% of all cases. incidence. The National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) projections for 2025-2026 show a steady rise in cases, emphasising that without this massive intervention, the healthcare system would continue to face an avoidable surge in advanced-stage malignancies.

The 2026 National Rollout

The current government initiative, launched from Ajmer, Rajasthan, involves a one-shot dose of the Gardasil-4 vaccine, a regimen backed by the latest World Health Organisation (WHO) SAGE recommendations, which confirm that one dose delivers protection comparable to a two-dose schedule in younger age groups. By focusing on 14-year-old girls, the program aims to provide immunity before potential exposure to the virus. While the vaccine can be administered to those older than 26 years, its effectiveness decreases with age.

“Additionally, the development of an indigenous vaccine, Cervavac, by the Serum Institute of India has transformed the entire supply chain management system. With its “Made in India” success story, the program is not entirely reliant on imported vaccines, thereby advancing the WHO’s objective of vaccinating 90% of the population by 2030”, Dr Sony Vyas, Consultant – Internal Medicine, Paras Health Kanpur, tells Health Shots.

Screening and awareness

While vaccination is the frontline defence, the 2026 roadmap also integrates enhanced screening protocols. The Union Health Ministry is currently expanding the scope of population-based screening for women aged 30 and older to 6,400 NCD treatment clinics across India. The rationale behind this initiative is very simple: to identify precancerous changes that could potentially develop into invasive disease. A study published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research (2026) clearly shows that eliminating cancer cannot be achieved without addressing both medical issues and social factors.

India is witnessing a rare moment in medical history where a major cancer can be virtually eliminated within a few generations. “The HPV vaccination campaign in 2026 is not just a policy but a commitment by the Indian government to the long-term health of its female population. With the introduction of the vaccine, combined with efficient screening procedures and early detection, India is now ensuring that potential and practice in medicine are equal,” says Dr Vyas.

“The impact will not appear in this year’s or next year’s data. It will appear in the cancer registries of the 2040s, in the declining treatment caseloads of oncology wards, in the daughters of today’s 14-year-olds who grow up in a country where this diagnosis is genuinely rare. That is the real measure of a well-executed public health intervention, not the launch but what quietly stops happening because of it,” says Dr Vyas.