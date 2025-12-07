Can PCOS increase your diabetes risk? Here’s what every woman should know

PCOS and diabetes are linked, mainly due to shared hormonal and metabolic changes. Here's how to manage both conditions together and reduce long-term risks.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS is a hormonal condition in which small fluid-filled sacs, or cysts, form on the ovaries. It often leads to irregular periods and is one of the most common causes of infertility, affecting around 5 million women worldwide. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than half of all women with PCOS are likely to develop type 2 diabetes by the age of 40. In India, PCOS affects nearly 1 in 5 women of reproductive age, higher than in many other countries. Experts point to rising stress, sedentary habits, and pollution as major contributors. Yet, many cases remain undiagnosed due to low awareness. What many do not realise is that PCOS and diabetes—one a hormonal condition and the other metabolic—are deeply connected. Understanding this link is key to protecting long-term health.

Hormonal–metabolic connection between PCOS and diabetes

PCOS is one of the most common hormonal disorders in young women, and its strongest link to diabetes comes from insulin resistance. Dr Sudeshna Ray, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Jaslok Hospital, explains that in PCOS, the body does not respond properly to insulin. To make up for this, the pancreas produces more insulin, known as hyperinsulinemia.

This excess insulin triggers the ovaries to release higher levels of androgens (male hormones like testosterone). This leads to classic PCOS symptoms such as irregular periods, acne, weight gain, and unwanted facial hair. But it also increases blood sugar levels over time, raising the risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

A 2024 study published in the Journal of Ovarian Research also found that insulin resistance in young women with PCOS appears nearly 2–3 times earlier than in women without PCOS, strengthening this connection.

{{{htmlData}}}

PCOS increases diabetes risk even without weight gain

A common misconception is that only overweight women with PCOS develop diabetes. But Dr Ray highlights that even lean women can have insulin resistance. The issue lies not just in fat storage but in how the body’s cells respond to insulin. This is why regular screening is essential for all women with PCOS, regardless of body type. Early detection can prevent future complications.

PCOS and type 1 diabetes: The link

Research shows that women with type 1 diabetes may also develop PCOS-like symptoms. Those who need higher insulin doses often show signs such as irregular cycles or excess hair growth. This overlap reveals how closely reproductive hormones are tied to insulin levels. According to Dr Ray, recognizing this connection helps doctors treat both conditions more effectively and personalize care for women managing type 1 diabetes.

How does PCOS trigger the diabetes cycle?

When insulin stops working efficiently:

Glucose remains in the blood instead of being used for energy.

This gradually leads to prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.

High insulin causes the ovaries to produce more male hormones, worsening PCOS symptoms.

Excess insulin promotes fat gain, increases inflammation, and alters cholesterol levels—all of which raise diabetes risk.

If unmanaged, PCOS-related insulin resistance can also lead to:

Gestational diabetes during pregnancy

Higher risk of heart disease later in life

How to manage PCOS with diabetes?

Both conditions share the same root cause: insulin resistance. So, addressing it helps manage both. Here are 6 important tips to manage it:

1. Maintain a healthy weight: Even a 5–10 percent weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity and regulate cycles.

2. Choose balanced, whole foods: Eat more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Minimize sugary foods and refined carbs that spike blood sugar.

3. Move your body daily: A mix of walking, strength training, and aerobic workouts works best to improve insulin sensitivity.

4. Get regular health checks: Routine blood sugar and hormone tests help catch issues early.

5. Medical support when needed: Medications like metformin may be recommended by your doctor to manage insulin resistance and PCOS symptoms.

6. Priorities sleep and stress control: Poor sleep and chronic stress worsen hormonal imbalance. Yoga, meditation, or simple breathing exercises can help.

Dr Ray suggests that with early screening, lifestyle changes, and proper medical guidance, both conditions can be managed effectively.