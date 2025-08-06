Does breast size affect milk production? Gynaecologist busts 6 breastfeeding myths

Are breastfeeding myths making you doubt your own capability as a mother? A gynaecologist shares myths vs facts every new mom must know.

The World Breastfeeding Week 2025 theme ‘Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems’, stresses on not just on awareness but on action. It is a reminder that breastfeeding success is not merely a result of a mother’s will, but also about the quality of available support. This support also translates into embracing facts over breastfeeding myths. According to a senior gynaecologist, social myth, absence of systemic support, and misinformation can lead even the most committed mothers to doubt themselves.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist Dr Charulata Bansal shares with Health Shots, some of the most common myths about breastfeeding that continue to be passed down one generation after another.

Breastfeeding Myth: “If I don’t lactate immediately after birth, I won’t be able to breastfeed.”

Fact: Late lactogenesis is normal and not failure. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and World Health Organization state that colostrum, the initial milk type, is secreted in small amounts and sufficient for a newborn’s requirements for the initial days. Mature milk usually starts on day 3–5 after delivery, as per studies. Rooming-in and early feeding in the initial hour of birth strongly enhances long-term lactation results. ICMR advises onset of breastfeeding within 1 hour of delivery and exclusive feeding for 6 months.

Breastfeeding Myth: “Small breasts can’t produce enough milk.”

Fact: Milk production is determined by functional breast tissue, not by breast size. Studies conducted and published in the Indian Journal of Paediatrics verify that breast size has no correlation with lactation ability. Milk is a supply-demand system the more the baby sucks, the more milk is generated. As per a study conducted by the National Institute of Nutrition, more than 85% of mothers were capable of producing enough milk irrespective of breast or body type when they were taught proper feeding techniques.

Breastfeeding Myth: “You need to follow a special diet to breastfeed.”

Fact: A nutritious, homemade Indian diet typically provides for lactation requirements. ICMR’s Nutrient Requirements for Indians suggests an extra 500 calories a day for lactating women. Fluids, iron, calcium, and protein are essential, but there is no proof that most foods “spoil” milk unless an allergy is detected in the infant. Spices such as jeera (cumin) and ajwain (carom seeds), commonly included in Indian diets during the postpartum period, may be helpful for digestion but are not medically necessary.

Breastfeeding Myth: “You shouldn’t breastfeed if you’re sick.”

Fact: In most illnesses, continued breastfeeding will safeguard your infant. Antibodies in the breast milk help develop the immunity of the infant. WHO and ICMR recommend that even during mild infections such as cold, flu, or fever, feeding should be continued with simple hygienic precautions. There are some exceptions, for instance, if the mother is on specific medications or has active TB or HIV, seek advice from a health care provider for specific advice.

Breastfeeding Myth: “If my baby cries often, it means I’m not producing enough milk.”

Fact: Crying is not always linked to hunger. According to Unicef and ICMR paediatric panels, hunger is just one of many reasons babies cry. Check for weight gain and wet diapers at least 6–8 wet nappies per day indicate adequate milk intake. Growth spurts, occurring at 7–10 days, 2–3 weeks, or 6 weeks, may lead to temporary irritability and cluster feeding. Rather than switching to formula right away, augment with feedings and seek the assistance of a lactation consultant.

Breastfeeding Myth: “Formula is just as good as breast milk.”

Fact: Although formula is acceptable, when necessary, breast milk is still the ideal choice. ICMR data indicates that exclusive breastfeeding can lower infant deaths by 13% in India and decreases the risks of diarrhoea, pneumonia, and allergies. Breast milk also adjusts according to the nutritional requirements of the baby, as opposed to formula. Breastfeeding also leads to higher IQ scores and lowers the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes later in life.

By debunking breastfeeding myths, the effort is to eliminate stigma and normalize the difficulties women may face during this journey.