Breastfeeding and returning to work? 7 must-know tips for new moms

Returning to work after maternity leave is a big step for new mothers, especially who choose to continue breastfeeding beyond the first six months. It often brings a mix of excitement and nervousness, but this transition can also bring emotional and physical challenges.

What are the health benefits of breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding provides numerous health benefits for both mothers and their babies. For infants, it helps strengthen their immune systems and supports healthy growth and development. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), breastfeeding can lower the chances of infections, allergies, and chronic health issues later in life. “For mothers, breastfeeding reduces the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, helps with recovery after giving birth, and enhances the bond between mother and child Dr Sanjay Majmudar, Paediatrician, tells Health Shots. Despite these clear benefits, many workplaces make it difficult for mothers to continue breastfeeding.

How do mothers cope with returning to work?

Breastfeeding and returning to work can raise stress levels for many mothers. The workplace often becomes a source of anxiety instead of support. High stress can cause the body to release cortisol and adrenaline. These hormones can lower the production of prolactin and oxytocin, which are necessary for breastfeeding. As a result, mothers may find it more challenging to maintain their milk supply when they return to the office.

Many workplaces do not provide enough support for nursing mothers. Even when there is a lactation room, tight schedules and looming deadlines can make mothers feel rushed. “It is common for mothers to feel guilty, thinking they are neglecting their child when they take time to pump milk”, says the doctor. This stress and guilt can negatively affect their mental health and breastfeeding experience. Feelings of inadequacy and frustration can arise, impacting both emotional and physical well-being.

Emotional struggles of breastfeeding

Struggling with breastfeeding can make new mothers feel doubtful and frustrated. The social pressure to breastfeed discreetly in public adds to these feelings. Many people believe breastfeeding should only happen at home, which can weigh heavily on mothers. “These emotions can lead to anxiety or depression after childbirth, making it harder to continue breastfeeding”, says the expert. Additionally, lack of sleep is common among new mothers. It can exacerbate the situation, as fatigue directly impacts milk production.

How does work culture impact breastfeeding?

Workplace culture has an impact on how new mothers manage breastfeeding. A supportive environment is conducive. “When managers and colleagues understand the needs of nursing mothers, it creates a culture of empathy that can reduce stress”, says Dr Majmudar. It is important to talk openly about breastfeeding needs and to have policies that support lactation. These steps are essential for creating a helpful work environment.

Employers can help nursing mothers by offering flexible work hours, allowing time for breaks to express milk, and providing private spaces for nursing. When these supports are available, mothers are more likely to find the balance they need and continue breastfeeding successfully.

How to cope with returning to work after a baby?

Returning to work after having a baby can be challenging, but there are ways to make this transition easier. Here are some helpful tips for new mothers: