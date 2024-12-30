Your body changes after you stop breastfeeding: Here’s what happens

Not only your baby, but your body too needs to adjust after you stop breastfeeding. You might encounter these changes.

Breastfeeding is an important part of becoming a mother. While the journey is important for your baby’s nourishment and growth, it also enhances the bond between a mother and her child. However, when a woman stops breastfeeding, her body goes through both physical and emotional changes. Some physical changes such as the reduction of milk supply, return of periods as well as changes in the size and shape of breasts are common. Some mothers may also experience a range of psychological changes as well such as an increase in anxiety and other emotional adjustments. Additionally, this change may affect sleep patterns, adding another layer of adjustment during this period.

What happens to your body when you start breastfeeding?

Breastfeeding triggers hormonal changes that support milk production and delivery. Oxytocin is released during nursing, causing the milk ducts to contract and release milk. “Oxytocin also helps the uterus return to its pre-pregnancy size. Prolactin, another hormone, is elevated to sustain milk production,” explains obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Gayatri Deshpande. Physiologically, breastfeeding can delay the return of menstruation (lactational amenorrhea), and many mothers experience a sense of calm or relaxation due to these hormonal changes.

However, other changes happen in your body after you stop breastfeeding. A study, published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology, states that the cessation of breastfeeding is associated with changes in mood, fatigue, and sexuality. Read on to learn more about these changes.

Are there any changes in your body when you stop breastfeeding?

Yes, there are many changes that happen to your body when you stop breastfeeding:

1. Prolactin levels decrease

Prolactin is the hormone responsible for lactation.When you stop breastfeeding, milk production gradually decreases as prolactin levels decline. This process can lead to breast engorgement initially, which usually resolves as milk production ceases. In fact, in a study published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica, it was observed that prolactin levels fell significantly within 24 hours of weaning.

2. Changes in breasts

When you stop breastfeeding, the shape and size of the breasts may change. Your breasts may return to their pre-pregnancy size and shape, although some changes may be permanent. Both fatty tissues as well as the connective tissues in your breast alter after you stop breastfeeding. Some women also might discover a lump in their breast right after the baby stops breastfeeding. This might indicate an inflammation.

3. Estrogen levels stabilise

Hormonally, estrogen levels stabilise, potentially leading to the resumption of regular menstrual cycle. Longer breastfeeding duration delays the onset of menopause, states a research funded by the US Institutes of Health. Your menstrual cycle will typically return within a few weeks to a few months after weaning.

4. Mood changes

Some women report mood changes during this period. You may experience some hormonal fluctuations, which can lead to mood swings, fatigue, and changes in sleep patterns. A study, published in the BMC Pregnancy and Childbirth, states that breastfeeding cessation is associated with an increase in anxiety and depression. It also states that women who have high levels of anxiety and depression during pregnancy, and who stop breastfeeding early, are at an additional multiplicative risk for postpartum anxiety and depression.

5. Emotional changes

Weaning can be an emotional experience for some mothers. This especially happens if certain situations develop where you need to stop breastfeeding unexpectedly. You may experience feelings of sadness, grief, or a sense of loss initially. Taking therapy and connecting with family and friends may help you feel better.

6. Changes in bone density

Additionally, bone density may temporarily decrease during lactation due to calcium demands. This often returns to baseline after you stop breastfeeding, explains Dr Deshpande. A study, published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, observed that, after weaning, lactating women gained significantly more bone in the lumbar spine.

7. Other changes

There are many other changes as well that come about in your body when you stop breastfeeding. There might be an increase in sweating, especially at night. Additionally, you may experience changes in your sleep patterns, such as difficulty falling asleep or waking up frequently.

How to help yourself feel better after you stop breastfeeding?

To diminish the changes after you stop breastfeeding, you need to do it the right way. Gradual weaning is key to minimising discomfort. A study, published in the journal Paediatrics Child Health, states that weaning can be attempted by substituting the child’s ‘least favourite’ feeding session with either a cup or bottle. The study also states that the child may refuse it, especially after the first few months of age. You can also try giving the baby to another caregiver.

When you stop breastfeeding, it can also lead to engorgement. If this happens, cold compresses and over-the-counter pain relief can help. Emotional support and self-care are essential, as hormonal adjustments during weaning might affect mood. Staying hydrated and maintaining physical activity can improve overall well-being during this transition.

What is the best way to wean off?

Weaning gradually by replacing one breastfeeding session with formula or solid food every few days allows your body to adapt and reduces the risk of engorgement. It also gives the baby time to adjust to the new feeding routine. Abrupt weaning can lead to discomfort and emotional challenges for both the mother and child.