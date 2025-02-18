Having protein powder during pregnancy? Know if it is safe

Chat with
If you are pregnant, you must be paying extra attention to your diet. Right from drinking milk to eating nutritious foods, you must be having it all for your and your little one’s good health. There are many essential nutrients that are needed for proper functioning of your body. One of them is protein, which is important for building muscle, and overall health. For an extra protein boost, you may be even adding supplement to your glass of milk or a smoothie. But is it really safe to have protein powder during pregnancy? Yes, there are benefits, but remember not to have it in excess.
We all need to consume a certain amount of protein every day. Pregnant women need to have about 70 to 100 grams of this nutrient per day, according to research published in the journal Advances In Nutrition in 2016. “If dietary intake is insufficient, you can have protein powder during pregnancy. Typically derived from animal or plant sources, the popular dietary supplement provides a concentrated source of protein,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kumari.
Here’s how it may benefit expecting moms:
You can have animal-based protein powders like whey protein, and casein protein that are derived from milk. “If you are a vegetarian, soy protein, and brown rice protein can be consumed,” says the expert. But balance it with carbohydrates to improve fetal growth, and potentially reduce the risk of stillbirth, and low-birth-weight babies, according to the World Health Organization.
“Having protein powder during pregnancy can help to prevent muscle loss, especially if your appetite is reduced,” says Dr Kumari. Taking the supplement while expecting can also support weight management by keeping your metabolism stable.
Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can reduce fatigue by providing sustained energy throughout the day. “It can also help to prevent low blood pressure and dizziness that may happen due to protein deficiency,” says the expert.
A light protein shake may be easier to consume than solid protein sources, making them a good option if you experience morning sickness. “It can prevent nausea and keep nutrients balanced, especially when you don’t have much appetite,” says Dr Kumari.
Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can help with healthy, and steady weight gain without excess fat accumulation. “It can prevent sudden cravings by keeping you full for a longer period of time. Have only 15 or 25 grams of the supplement per day unless advised otherwise by your doctor,” says the expert.
This supplement can be taken at any stage of pregnancy. “But if you can meet protein needs through whole foods like eggs, dairy, nuts, and legumes, you may not need protein powder during pregnancy,” says the expert.
You can make your protein powder at home with just a few ingredients. Here is a simple recipe.
Ingredients:
Instructions:
“You can put one scoop of this homemade protein powder in warm milk or smoothies or add to oatmeal, porridge or yoghurt,” says the expert.
It is generally safe to take protein powder during pregnancy, but it may have some side effects:
Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can be a convenient way to meet protein needs. But make sure to choose wisely and consume it in moderation. Also, check with your doctor before taking the dietary supplement while expecting.
Yes, you can drink a protein shake every day during pregnancy, but have it if you are not meeting protein needs through whole foods. Your shake should not have artificial sweeteners, excessive sugar, or unverified additives. One serving per day is sufficient for pregnant women, unless advised otherwise by your doctor.
During pregnancy, protein is essential for baby’s growth, muscle development, and overall health. Eggs, lean chicken, fish with low mercury, milk, lentils, and yoghurt can be consumed to get a protein boost.
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.