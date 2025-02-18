Having protein powder during pregnancy? Know if it is safe

Protein is essential during pregnancy, as it supports the mother and the baby's health. But is it safe to consume protein powder during pregnancy?

If you are pregnant, you must be paying extra attention to your diet. Right from drinking milk to eating nutritious foods, you must be having it all for your and your little one’s good health. There are many essential nutrients that are needed for proper functioning of your body. One of them is protein, which is important for building muscle, and overall health. For an extra protein boost, you may be even adding supplement to your glass of milk or a smoothie. But is it really safe to have protein powder during pregnancy? Yes, there are benefits, but remember not to have it in excess.

What are the benefits of taking protein powder during pregnancy?

We all need to consume a certain amount of protein every day. Pregnant women need to have about 70 to 100 grams of this nutrient per day, according to research published in the journal Advances In Nutrition in 2016. “If dietary intake is insufficient, you can have protein powder during pregnancy. Typically derived from animal or plant sources, the popular dietary supplement provides a concentrated source of protein,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Aruna Kumari.

Here’s how it may benefit expecting moms:

1. May support fetal growth

You can have animal-based protein powders like whey protein, and casein protein that are derived from milk. “If you are a vegetarian, soy protein, and brown rice protein can be consumed,” says the expert. But balance it with carbohydrates to improve fetal growth, and potentially reduce the risk of stillbirth, and low-birth-weight babies, according to the World Health Organization.

2. Helps to maintain maternal muscle mass

“Having protein powder during pregnancy can help to prevent muscle loss, especially if your appetite is reduced,” says Dr Kumari. Taking the supplement while expecting can also support weight management by keeping your metabolism stable.

3. Reduces pregnancy fatigue

Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can reduce fatigue by providing sustained energy throughout the day. “It can also help to prevent low blood pressure and dizziness that may happen due to protein deficiency,” says the expert.

4. Helps women experiencing morning sickness

A light protein shake may be easier to consume than solid protein sources, making them a good option if you experience morning sickness. “It can prevent nausea and keep nutrients balanced, especially when you don’t have much appetite,” says Dr Kumari.

5. Supports healthy weight gain

Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can help with healthy, and steady weight gain without excess fat accumulation. “It can prevent sudden cravings by keeping you full for a longer period of time. Have only 15 or 25 grams of the supplement per day unless advised otherwise by your doctor,” says the expert.

Best time to take protein powder during pregnancy

This supplement can be taken at any stage of pregnancy. “But if you can meet protein needs through whole foods like eggs, dairy, nuts, and legumes, you may not need protein powder during pregnancy,” says the expert.

First trimester : If you experience morning sickness and struggle to eat protein-rich foods, a light protein shake can help.

: If you experience morning sickness and struggle to eat protein-rich foods, a light protein shake can help. Second trimester : As fetal growth accelerates, you will require more protein for brain, muscle, and organ development. “It is the ideal time to start incorporating protein powder if dietary intake is insufficient,” says the expert.

: As fetal growth accelerates, you will require more protein for brain, muscle, and organ development. “It is the ideal time to start incorporating protein powder if dietary intake is insufficient,” says the expert. Third trimester: Your baby’s growth is at its peak by this time, so it requires maximum protein for tissue and organ maturation.

How to make protein powder?

You can make your protein powder at home with just a few ingredients. Here is a simple recipe.

Ingredients:

Almonds: ½ cup

Walnuts: ½ cup

Flaxseeds: ¼ cup

Pumpkin seeds: ¼ cup

Sunflower seeds: ¼ cup

Rolled oats: ½ cup

Dry ginger powder: 1 teaspoon

Instructions:

Dry roast each ingredient separately except ginger powder on low heat for 2-3 minutes until lightly golden and aromatic. Let them cool down.

Grind all the roasted ingredients into a fine powder using a high-speed blender or food processor.

Sieve the mixture to remove any coarse bits for a smooth texture.

Add dry ginger powder, and mix well.

“You can put one scoop of this homemade protein powder in warm milk or smoothies or add to oatmeal, porridge or yoghurt,” says the expert.

What are the side effects of taking protein powder during pregnancy?

It is generally safe to take protein powder during pregnancy, but it may have some side effects:

Many protein powders contain artificial sweeteners like sucralose, and aspartame that can cause bloating, and gas. “They may also lead to constipation or stomach cramps,” says the expert.

Some of these supplements have a little bit of added sugar, but there are many that have a lot. “Avoid excess sugar, as it can lead to gestational diabetes,” says the expert.

Supplements with excess protein may be harmful for the baby. Consumption of excess protein supplements by pregnant women may impair fetal growth, according to an analysis published in Food & Nutrition Research in 2013.

Make sure to pick supplements with protein without vitamin A. It can be an issue, especially if you are already taking a prenatal vitamin containing vitamin A. “Excess vitamin A may lead to birth defects,” says the expert.

Some of these supplements contain dairy (whey, and casein) or soy, which can cause allergies, especially if the mother has lactose intolerance or soy sensitivity.

Consuming protein powder during pregnancy can be a convenient way to meet protein needs. But make sure to choose wisely and consume it in moderation. Also, check with your doctor before taking the dietary supplement while expecting.