What is anembryonic pregnancy and why does it lead to miscarriage?

Anembryonic pregnancy is one of the main causes of miscarriages. Know why it happens, and the symptoms you should watch out for.

Testing positive on a pregnancy test then getting a negative result later can soon turn happiness into sorrow. One of the common causes of a miscarriage is an anembryonic pregnancy, or blighted ovum in which the gestational sac gets formed, but there is no baby. So, initially you may experience symptoms of pregnancy, such as vomiting, and tender breasts. However, in a few weeks, the symptoms fade away. Even if there was no baby to begin with, you will need time to grieve. The good news is that you can get pregnant again in the future. All you have to do is take a little extra care.

What is anembryonic pregnancy?

An anembryonic pregnancy, also known as a blighted ovum, occurs when a fertilised egg implants in the uterus but does not develop into an embryo. “Although the gestational sac forms, it remains empty that means a baby is not created,” shares gynaecologist and In vitro fertilization expert Dr Shobha Gupta.

It is one of the leading causes of early pregnancy loss. It is the cause of approximately 50 percent of first trimester miscarriages, according to the American Pregnancy Association. The incidence of anembryonic pregnancy ranges from 10 percent in women aged between 20 and 24 years to 51 percent in those aged over 40, as per research published in StatPearls in 2023.

What are the symptoms of anembryonic pregnancy?

Symptoms of pregnancy may initially appear, but diminish over time. “In the early stages, symptoms like nausea, fatigue, and breast tenderness may develop due to rising pregnancy hormones,” says the expert. However, these symptoms may start to fade as human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) levels plateau or decrease, signaling that the pregnancy is not progressing.

Here are the symptoms of anembryonic pregnancy:

Vaginal spotting or bleeding, which may vary in colour from pink to brown.

Mild cramps in the lower abdomen, similar to menstrual cramps.

“An ultrasound scan may also reveal an empty gestational sac with no visible embryo or heartbeat. This is often the definitive sign of an anembryonic pregnancy,” says Dr Gupta.

What are the causes of anembryonic pregnancy?

Here are some of the possible reasons behind an anembryonic pregnancy:

Chromosomal abnormalities : Errors during fertilisation can lead to genetic problems, preventing the embryo from developing properly. “These abnormalities often result from random errors in the division of the sperm or egg cells and are usually not inherited from the parents,” says the expert.

: Errors during fertilisation can lead to genetic problems, preventing the embryo from developing properly. “These abnormalities often result from random errors in the division of the sperm or egg cells and are usually not inherited from the parents,” says the expert. Poor egg or sperm quality : If the egg or sperm used during conception has low viability, it may fail to form a healthy embryo. “This is more common in older women (over 40 years old) or those with underlying reproductive health issues like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,” says the expert.

: If the egg or sperm used during conception has low viability, it may fail to form a healthy embryo. “This is more common in older women (over 40 years old) or those with underlying reproductive health issues like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome,” says the expert. Immune or hormonal issues: Problems with the immune system or hormonal imbalances, such as low levels of progesterone, can disrupt early pregnancy development. These factors can impair proper implantation or the growth of the gestational sac.

How to diagnose anembryonic pregnancy?

Diagnosis of this type of pregnancy typically involves:

Ultrasound to confirm the presence of a gestational sac without an embryo. This is usually done between seven and 10 weeks of pregnancy.

In healthy pregnancies, the hCG levels shoot up, especially in the eight week. Blood tests can help to find out if there are low or declining hCG levels. If the levels are low, they mean a nonviable pregnancy.

How to treat anembryonic pregnancy?

When an anembryonic pregnancy is diagnosed, treatment is focused on safely removing the nonviable tissue from the uterus. Here are the available options that women can go for:

1. Natural miscarriage

This approach involves waiting for the body to naturally expel the pregnancy tissue without any medical or surgical intervention. “Over time, the body recognises the nonviable pregnancy and begins the process of miscarriage, which can include cramping, bleeding, and the passing of tissue,” shares the expert. This process can take days to weeks, and should be closely monitored by a doctor.

2. Medication

Medications can be used to expedite the process of expelling the pregnancy tissue. Misoprostol has been found to be successful in many cases, as per research published in the International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2019. “This medication causes uterine contractions, so it is often prescribed in the case of anembryonic pregnancy,” says the expert.

3. Dilation and curettage

This is a surgical procedure to remove the pregnancy tissue from the uterus. “The cervix is dilated, and the uterine lining is gently scraped or suctioned out using a specialised instrument,” says the expert. It is a short procedure that usually lasts 15 to 30 minutes, and is done under local or general anesthesia. “It is a relatively quick and definitive treatment, especially for women experiencing heavy bleeding or when other methods fail,” shares Dr Gupta.

Can you have a baby after anembryonic pregnancy?

Yes, it is possible to become a mother after this type of pregnancy. “Experiencing an anembryonic pregnancy does not define your ability to have a healthy pregnancy in the future,” says the expert.

To improve the chances of a healthy pregnancy, you need to seek genetic counseling, especially if recurrent losses occur. Wait for at least one normal menstrual cycle before trying to have a baby again. Also, manage stress and emotional well-being to increase your chances of having a successful pregnancy.

An anembryonic pregnancy can be emotionally and physically challenging. With early diagnosis and appropriate treatment, most women can recover fully and then plan for pregnancies in the future.