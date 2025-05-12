Amber Heard welcomes twins after fertility challenges, announces news on Mother’s Day

Actress Amber Heard was excited about Mother's Day 2025 as she announced the birth of her twins, via Instagram.

For American actress Amber Heard, Mother’s Day 2025 couldn’t have been more special. She has welcomed her twins – a daughter and a son – four years after having her first child through surrogacy. The ‘Aquaman’ actress announced the news on Instagram almost a year after her last post on the social media platform.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget. This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full,” Amber Heard wrote in a post.

Her spokesperson also confirmed the news to People, saying “Amber is delighted to welcome the twins and complete her family. Mama and babies are enjoying every minute. And Oonagh is happily running the show.”

Oonagh is Amber Heard’s first child, who was reportedly born via surrogacy in 2021. At the time, a source close to the actress, had revealed to Page Six: “Oonagh is absolutely gorgeous, and Amber is besotted. She always knew that she wanted to be a mom, and this is her greatest wish come true. She’s so grateful to the wonderful woman who helped bring Oonagh into her life.”

“The most important thing for Amber is that she’s open about Oonagh’s birth. There are so many women who feel they can’t talk about their fertility and are worried and embarrassed; Amber wants them to feel supported and realize that there are a multitude of ways to have a baby even if you have fertility issues,” the source had added.

Amber Heard reveals fertility problems

In her latest post to announce the birth of her twins, Amber Heard has also reflected on the experience of having her first child and facing problems with fertility.

“When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!! Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life,” she wrote.

Amber Heard, who was infamously involved in a high-profile defamation trial with former husband Johnny Depp, says of motherhood: “I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

When Amber had Oonagh, she took at least two months before announcing the baby’s arrival in her life. It is something she had manifested for four years.

In the June 2021 post, she wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib… My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.

The actress is currently based in Spain. It is unclear whether she is romantically involved with anyone, and who is the father of her children. There have been rumours linking her to filmmaker Bianci Butti, apart from buzz about a previously reported legal dispute between Amber Heard and Tesla chief over frozen embryos from their relationship.

What is surrogacy?

Surrogacy is a form of assisted reproductive treatment (ART) in which a woman carries a pregnancy on behalf of another person or couple. The legal viability and process for surrogacy may vary from country to country and state to state.

A surrogate is traditionally artifically insemnated with the donor or father’s sperm. Technology and innovation has made it possible to use in vitro fertilisation (IVF) to take eggs from the mother and sperm from the father, fertilise them and place them in a woman’s uterus to carry the pregnancy.

Surrogacy is an option for a woman with a uterus-related condition, fertility problems, has had a hysterectomy (uterus removal) or suffers any health condition that may be risky for your life.