Ruptured ovarian cyst: Here’s what it feels like and what to do about it

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled pockets in or on one of the ovaries. They are a common occurrence among women, especially in the reproductive phase. They can be harmless, show no symptoms, and resolve on their own without going to a doctor. But sometimes, complications such as a ruptured ovarian cyst can arise. While it may seem like a problem that needs immediate attention, that may not always be the case. However, you should know the signs of a ruptured ovarian cyst like sharp, severe pain in the abdomen, fainting, and rapid heartbeat. If you notice these symptoms, it is critical to reach out to a doctor.
“It is a fluid-filled sac that develops on or within the ovary, and is typically benign,” says gynaecologist, laparoscopic surgeon and infertility specialist Dr Vaishali Sharma. It can occur at any age, but is more common in reproductive years of a woman, according to research published in StatPearls in 2023. Some of the common types of ovarian cysts are:
“A ruptured ovarian cyst occurs when the sac containing the fluid breaks open,” says the expert. This can happen due to several reasons, including:
“When a cyst splits, it releases fluid and sometimes even blood into the abdomen, leading to pain or discomfort,” says the expert.
You will not feel anything if the cyst does not split. Ovarian cysts usually only cause symptoms if they split or rupture, according to the UK National Health Service. Symptoms of a ruptured ovarian cyst can vary depending on its size and whether there is bleeding or infection. Big ruptured cysts can cause heavy vaginal bleeding, according to the US Department Of Health And Human Services.
You may also experience the following symptoms of ruptured ovarian cyst:
“While small cysts may rupture without causing significant harm, larger cysts can lead to severe complications such as internal bleeding and infection,” says Dr Sharma. Also, if a ruptured cyst results in sharp, severe pain, fainting, or signs of shock like rapid heartbeat or sweating, seek immediate medical care.
Yes, complications can arise depending on the severity of the rupture:
A doctor will ask you if you experienced any of the symptoms and look into your medical history. A pelvic exam may be performed, and ultrasound may help to check whether the cyst has ruptured.
The following tests may be done to ensure you don’t have any other health condition with similar symptoms:
Treatment options for a ruptured ovarian cyst depend on its severity and symptoms:
Ovarian cysts are common and often they are harmless. But a ruptured ovarian cyst can lead to severe or persistent abdominal pain, and heavy vaginal bleeding. If you experience these symptoms, it is best to check with a doctor.
