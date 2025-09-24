Aerophagia in babies: How to know if your infant is gulping air while breastfeeding

Did you know that aerophagia, or the act of swallowing air, is a common issue among newborns? This condition often occurs during breastfeeding and can lead to discomfort and fuss for the baby. Recognising early signs of aerophagia can help you effectively manage your baby’s pain and create a more pleasant feeding experience. New mothers need to understand aerophagia, including its causes, symptoms, and basic management tips.
What is the most critical time for breastfeeding?
Breastfeeding is important for your baby’s health. It helps boost their immunity and supports healthy growth and development. However, breastfeeding can sometimes be challenging, according to the UK’s National Health Institute. If your baby is gassy, fussy, or colicky after feeding, they may be swallowing too much air during the process. “This is known as aerophagia, and it can lead to bloating, belching, irritability, and a refusal to eat”, Parul Mudit Mishra, Consultant Lactation Expert, Motherhood Hospitals, tells Health Shots. A cranky baby can worry parents, but there’s no need to panic.
What is aerophagia?
Aerophagia is when a person swallows air, causing it to enter the stomach and intestines. For breastfeeding infants, this usually happens for a few reasons, like having a weak latch, feeding too quickly, or crying, as per Stanford Children’s Health. Paying close attention while breastfeeding can help reduce this problem.
How do I stop my breastfed baby from swallowing air?
Knowing what causes aerophagia is important for preventing it. Here are some common reasons:
Poor latch during breastfeeding: An improper latch allows air to enter along with milk, preventing the baby from breastfeeding effectively.
Flat or inverted nipples: “These can hinder the baby’s ability to create a proper seal, leading to air swallowing”, explains the Lactation Expert.
Fast milk let-down or overactive milk flow: If milk flows too quickly, babies may swallow air while gulping.
Feeding while crying or being too hungry: A frantic feeding attempt can lead to excessive gulping.
