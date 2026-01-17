Are frequent infections linked to water quality? 5 tests to identify the root cause

Frequent infections are often attributed to low immunity or seasonal changes. Water quality, though, is another factor that is rarely noted. Contaminated water can directly affect the body’s immune system. Continuous intake of such water can lead to gastrointestinal, skin, and eye infections, as well as respiratory problems, owing to aerosolised contaminants.
“In my experience as a medical specialist, I have found that patients with recurrent infections may unknowingly be exposed to contaminated or poor-quality water, which acts as a continuous source of pathogens and toxins”, Dr Sumol Ratna, Physician, NIIMS Medical College & Hospital, tells Health Shots.
Diarrhoea can be caused by repeated exposure to common infectious microorganisms in contaminated water, such as E. coli, Salmonella, and Giardia. On the other hand, skin fungal infections, eczema flare-ups, and persistent skin conditions that do not heal are caused primarily by poor-quality bathing water. Over time, chronic exposure will also weaken immune defences against more frequent disease attacks.
Some patterns raise concerns about the involvement of water quality:
Patterns such as these make it imperative to examine the environment for potential correlations, particularly with respect to water.
First, household water is tested, including microbiological analyses to detect bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Chemical analysis for excessive levels of fluoride, nitrates, chlorine, or pesticides. Testing for Heavy Metals such as Lead, Arsenic, and Mercury. The above-mentioned examinations confirm whether water is a direct source of infection or immune irritation.
In patients with recurrent digestive infections, stool analysis can help identify parasitic or bacterial contamination introduced through water. In cases where patients have had recurrent parasitic infections, it may indicate that the drinking water is unsafe for consumption.
Recurrent urinary infections may necessitate a urine culture to determine whether the same organisms are present, potentially due to contaminated water used for personal hygiene.
In cases of recurrent skin infections, cultures can identify fungal or bacterial pathogens that are aggravated by poor water quality.
Specific blood investigations help in the evaluation of the effect of chronic exposure:
When water quality deteriorates, remedial measures such as installing proper water purifiers and using boiled or filtered water are necessary. In medical terms, fighting infections without eliminating the environmental cause would be pointless. Repeated infections are not always due solely to a weak immune system. Water quality is critical. It has never received the attention it deserves, despite being a major cause of recurring illnesses. Testing for water-quality-related issues can help treat them and, in turn, improve a person’s health and, by extension, their quality of life.
