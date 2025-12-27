7 smart ways to keep water-borne diseases at bay

Ensure your family's safety with these 7 smart tips on maintaining water purifiers and preventing water-borne diseases.

Water is essential for life, refreshes us, keeps us hydrated, and supports countless bodily functions. But what if the very source meant to nourish us is actually putting our health at risk? With waterborne diseases becoming a pressing public health issue in India, it’s more crucial than ever to ensure our water purification systems are functioning effectively. Contaminated groundwater and ageing infrastructure plague many regions, posing serious health risks. Simply boiling water or relying on basic filtration often isn’t enough.

What are the 7 ways to clean water?

How can we ensure that our water purifiers are actually keeping us safe? Dr Anil Kumar, Chief Water Scientist at Eureka Forbes, shares 7 essential tips to help safeguard your family’s health.

Know your water source

Understanding the quality of the water you receive at home is crucial. Is it sourced from groundwater, municipal supply, or perhaps a tanker? Each source has its own potential contaminants, ranging from dissolved chemicals to microbial impurities. Before investing in a water purifier, take a moment to assess your water profile. Knowing the specific threats allows you to choose a purifier that directly addresses your needs. For instance, if you live in an area with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids), you may need a reverse osmosis (RO) system. By aligning your choice with your water source, you’ll be better equipped to enjoy clean, safe drinking water.

2. Test your water quality

How confident are you that your water is safe? Annual testing can take the guesswork out of water quality. By evaluating key parameters such as TDS, nitrates, and microbial presence, you can obtain the data needed to select an effective purification system. Research shows that many households fail to test their water, assuming their supply is clean. Regular testing enables you to base your choices on evidence rather than assumptions, thereby improving protection against waterborne diseases. Knowledge is your best ally.

3. Choose the right purification technology

Navigating the water purifier landscape can feel overwhelming, especially when manufacturers tout various technologies. Here’s a simple breakdown:

RO (reverse osmosis): Ideal for high TDS or dissolved chemical contaminants, capable of filtering out minute particles, including heavy metals.

Ideal for high TDS or dissolved chemical contaminants, capable of filtering out minute particles, including heavy metals. UV (ultraviolet): This technology harnesses UV light to neutralise harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, making it vital for microbial protection.

This technology harnesses UV light to neutralise harmful microorganisms, such as bacteria and viruses, making it vital for microbial protection. UF (ultrafiltration): Perfect for cloudy or turbid water, UF removes suspended particles and cysts without requiring electricity.

Always choose certified systems that have undergone rigorous testing to ensure compliance with safety standards. It’s essential to pair the right technology with your specific water needs to achieve optimal purification.

4. Maintain your purifier

Once you’ve invested in a water purifier, don’t think the job is done. Regular maintenance is essential for optimal performance. Clogged or expired filters not only become inefficient but can also breed bacteria, making your purifier counterproductive. Make it a point to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines for filter replacements and consider an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for hassle-free servicing. A study by IIT Madras found that certified filters consistently outperform unbranded ones, underscoring the importance of genuine, tested components in your water system.

5. Store purified water safely

It may surprise you that even purified water can become dangerous if stored incorrectly. For instance, using unclean containers can introduce new contaminants. To ensure your purified water remains safe, use clean, covered bottles. Avoid direct hand contact when pouring, and regularly sanitise dispensers and containers. Maintaining hygiene is just as crucial as the purification process itself.

6. Keep water points clean

Our water purifiers perform well, but what about the surrounding environment? Taps, dispensers, and purifier outlets can accumulate bacteria and dirt over time. By prioritising hygiene at these points, you can prevent your purified water from becoming recontaminated. A quick wipe-down with a disinfectant can go a long way. Safe handling extends from purification through consumption.

7. Stay vigilant during seasonal changes

Water quality doesn’t remain static; it fluctuates with the seasons. During the rainy season, for example, the risk of microbial contamination can increase significantly. Conversely, dry months might elevate dissolved impurity levels. Staying proactive with seasonal checks can help you identify variations in water quality, enabling timely servicing and filter changes. Don’t let complacency put your family’s health at risk; consistency is key to effective purification year-round.