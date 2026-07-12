Is your child’s behaviour a cry for help? 30 warning signs every parent must know

The way one acts, particularly toward others, in response to specific situations or stimuli, is referred to as behaviour. Furthermore, a developing child, especially an adolescent, goes through significant physical and emotional changes. Therefore, it becomes crucial to monitor their behaviour and notice any sudden changes. Moreover, these changes usually indicate that children are experiencing something important; consequently, they need to know that they can receive the appropriate care and support they deserve from their parents, family members, or professionals during this challenging phase of their lives. In addition, if you wish to help your child, you should be aware of the symptoms of behaviour changes. By doing so, you can better understand their needs and provide the necessary support.
Invest in Your Well-being
Unlock personalized offers for your health, fitness & lifestyle needsCheck Eligibility →
When a child exhibits challenging or undesirable behaviour, such as acting out of character for their age, developmental stage, or cultural background, interfering with another person’s rights, endangering themselves, other people, or living things, damaging the physical environment, equipment, or materials, hindering the child’s ability to learn and form relationships with others, includes a child presenting as shy, withdrawn or excessively passive.
The causes of behavioural changes may be due to internal and external factors:
Internal factors include the biological factors, the child’s emotional development and temperament, the presence of a disability that may impact the child’s social and emotional wellbeing, hormonal changes, depression, anxiety, exposure to drugs, and alcohol.
Parenting practises, family dynamics, sibling rivalry, alterations in the family’s circumstances, a recent traumatic event, bullying, body-shaming, criticism, physical abuse, sexual abuse, a lack of social experiences, family/cultural expectations, transformation/adjustment issues, and financial crisis are examples of external factors.
There are a few things you can do to help manage your child’s challenging behaviour:
1. Work out with common triggers, which include the environment or certain people.
2. Develop simple coping strategies to reduce stress, such as controlled breathing, relaxation techniques or counting.
3. Stay alert and try to anticipate problems.
4. Parents must observe the child take initiative in handling the situation. In the initial phases, avoid parental anxiety and anger
5. Parents should give a chance to express their feelings, problems and be non- judgemental and guide their children to solve they’re by giving them options rather than pressuring them to
6. Encourage the child to learn how to solve problems, make decisions, and handle their worries.
7. Reward the child for appropriate actions and place more emphasis on their strengths.
8. Refrain from using aggressive language and stick to assertive language.
9. Parents should schedule family time so that everyone may voice their problems and work on solutions.
10. Create a strong support network of family and friends.
11. Seek professional help and guidance from professionals if necessary.
Get latest updates on health and wellness along with Preventive Care, Family Care, Reproductive Care, Self Care
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.