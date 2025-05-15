National Dengue Day 2025: 9 plants that repel mosquitoes

Go natural to get rid of mosquitoes. On the occasion of National Dengue Day, get your hands on the plants that keep mosquitoes away.

Dengue, a mosquito-borne viral infection caused by the dengue virus, affects millions of people across the globe. Approximately 100 to 400 million infections occur every year, and about half of the world’s population is now at risk, according to the World Health Organization. Stagnant water can attract the infected female Aedes aegypti mosquito, which can easily transmit the virus to you and your family members. That’s why it is essential to keep your surroundings clean and remove stagnant water from the area. Another thing you can do is to grow some plants that keep mosquitoes away. As India observes National Dengue Day on May 16, let’s pledge to go greener and cleaner!

Plants that keep mosquitoes away

After an infected mosquito bites you, you may experience sudden high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, muscle and joint pain, nausea, skin rash, and fatigue. “These dengue symptoms can last for 2 to 7 days,” says internal medicine expert Dr Abbas Chopdawala. If you don’t want to experience these symptoms, bring home the following plants that keep mosquitoes away:

1. Eucalyptus

“Known for its clean, menthol-like aroma, eucalyptus contains eucalyptol (cineole) and citronellal, both highly effective in repelling mosquitoes,” says the expert. During a study, published in BMC, it was found that eucalyptus protected against mosquitoes for 8 hours. You can plant eucalyptus trees outdoors or get a small one indoors or crush a few leaves to release the oils.

2. Marigold

These flowers contain pyrethrum, a natural compound found in many insect repellents. “Their strong, musky scent deters mosquitoes and other pests like whiteflies and aphids,” says the expert. They can be planted around the garden borders, window sills, or near doorways.

3. Citronella grass

This is one of the plants that keep mosquitoes away. “Citronella grass emits a strong citrusy scent that masks human odours,” says the expert. It’s the commonly used ingredient in citronella candles. It grows well in pots and needs a warm, sunny spot.

4. Lavender

Lavender, one of the plants that keep mosquitoes away, contains linalool, a compound with proven insect-repelling properties. Its sweet floral scent is pleasing to humans but disliked by mosquitoes. It grows well in pots near windows or garden borders.

5. Holy basil (tulsi)

The benefits of holy basil or tulsi are not limited to better digestion and immunity. It is among the plants that keep mosquitoes away, as tulsi emits eugenol and estragole, which act as natural mosquito deterrents. You can plant it in sunny areas near windows or doors.

6. Lemon balm

It is mint-family plant rich in citronellal and geraniol. Its lemony scent confuses the insects, which is why it is part of the list of plants that keep mosquitoes away. Lemon balm acts as natural insect repellent, especially against mosquitoes, according to research published in Complementary And Alternative Medicine.

7. Peppermint

You may be using peppermint oil to get rid of dark circles. Turns out, its menthol content gives it a cooling aroma that mosquitoes avoid. “Crushed leaves can be rubbed on skin, but patch test first,” suggests the expert. It spreads quickly, so make sure to grow it in containers.

8. Catnip

If you are a cat momma, you may be familiar with catnip or Nepeta cataria. It is a plant known for the excitement it is able to create in cats. Your furry friend may love it, but it is part of the list of plants that keep mosquitoes away. It contains nepetalactone, which may be more effective than DEET in repelling mosquitoes. In comparison with other mosquito repellents like DEET and picaridin, catnip oil can be considered as a relatively safer option, according to research published in Medical And Veterinary Entomology. Researchers found that applying it may only cause minor skin irritation.

9. Rosemary

“Woody and aromatic, rosemary contains camphor and rosmarinic acid, which work as natural deterrents,” says the expert. Burn rosemary during family gatherings outside your home, as it releases a fragrant smoke that keeps mosquitoes away.

Plants that keep mosquitoes away: How to take care of them?

While there are plants that keep mosquitoes away, poor plant care can create breeding grounds. Here’s how to care for them:

Avoid stagnant water : Many mosquito species lay eggs in still water, so ensure that pots, trays, or plant containers do not collect and retain water. Make sure to empty saucers after watering the plants.

: Many mosquito species lay eggs in still water, so ensure that pots, trays, or plant containers do not collect and retain water. Make sure to empty saucers after watering the plants. Proper drainage : Use well-draining soil and pots with drainage holes. Elevate pots if you feel the need. This way it will keep water from pooling underneath.

: Use well-draining soil and pots with drainage holes. Elevate pots if you feel the need. This way it will keep water from pooling underneath. Prune regularly : Overgrown plants can attract pests and reduce airflow. So, trim regularly to keep them healthy and bushy.

: Overgrown plants can attract pests and reduce airflow. So, trim regularly to keep them healthy and bushy. Water correctly: Overwatering not only kills plants, but also creates excess moisture that attracts mosquitoes. Water plants during early morning hours and only as needed.

There are plants that keep mosquitoes away by releasing strong scents that interfere with their sense of smell, and make it harder for them to locate people. Incorporating these plants into your home can serve as a safe, eco-friendly deterrent, which is particularly important during dengue season. However, make sure to clean the pots and don’t go overboard with watering plants.