How to improve sleep habits in children: Doctor shares tips, says sleep is as important as nutrition and immunization for kids
Children often mirror parental behaviour – be it in the way they handle stress, express emotions or even by emulating their screen usage habits. Excess screen exposure during the day or night is increasingly becoming problematic for children, especially when it comes to affecting paediatric sleep. While night screen exposure disrupts melatonin and sleep cycles, reduced parent-child interaction tends to impact emotional regulation.
Sleep is an active biological process that is essential for physical growth, brain development, emotional regulation, and overall well-being, says Dr Tanuj Kumar Verma, Consultant, Paediatric Intervention Pulmonologist and Intensivist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Indirapuram.
“In children, adequate and high-quality sleep is as important as proper nutrition and immunization. Unfortunately, pediatric sleep is often neglected, misunderstood, or sacrificed in modern lifestyles,” Dr Verma tells Health Shots.
What is normal paediatric sleep?
Normal sleep varies with age and follows predictable developmental patterns.
- Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours per day, fragmented into multiple sleep periods.
- Infants (4–12 months): 12–16 hours, with gradual consolidation of night sleep.
- Toddlers (1–2 years): 11–14 hours, including 1–2 daytime naps.
- Preschool children (3–5 years): 10–13 hours, often with one nap.
- School-age children (6–12 years): 9–12 hours, usually no naps.
- Adolescents (13–18 years): 8–10 hours, with a natural tendency toward later sleep and wake times.
“Normal sleep is regular, age-appropriate in duration, refreshing, and uninterrupted, allowing the child to wake up alert and active during the day,” the expert explains.
How to promote normal sleep in children?
Parents play a crucial role in regulating healthy sleep habits in children. Here’s how to regulate your child’s sleep patterns:
- Maintain a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends
- Establish a calm and predictable bedtime routine (bath, reading, prayer, or quiet conversation)
- Ensure the sleep environment is dark, quiet, cool, and comfortable
- Avoid screen exposure (mobile phones, tablets, television) at least 1–2 hours before bedtime
- Encourage daytime physical activity and exposure to natural daylight
- Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, or sugary drinks close to bedtime
Above all, the doctor recommends that consistency is critical. “Children thrive on routine, and predictable sleep schedules reinforce the body’s internal clock,” adds Dr Verma.
Home remedies to support better sleep
Simple, non-pharmacological measures at home can significantly improve sleep quality:
- Warm bath or gentle massage before bedtime to promote relaxation
- Storytelling or reading to transition from stimulation to calmness
- Soft music or white noise for children who have difficulty settling
- Comfort objects (a favorite toy or blanket) for younger children
- Teaching relaxation techniques such as deep breathing in older children
- Limiting late-evening academic pressure or emotionally charged discussions
- Importantly, sleeping pills or sedatives should never be used without medical advice.
Why is sleep important for growth and development?
Sleep plays a central role in nearly every aspect of child development.
- Growth hormone secretion peaks during deep sleep, directly influencing height and physical development
- Brain maturation and learning depend on sleep for memory consolidation and neural connectivity
- Immune function is strengthened during sleep, reducing infection risk
- Emotional regulation improves with adequate sleep, reducing irritability and mood swings
- Metabolic health is protected, lowering the risk of obesity and insulin resistance
- Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts these processes, with long-term consequences.
Common paediatric sleep disorders
Pediatric sleep disorders are common and often under-recognized. They include:
- Behavioral insomnia of childhood (difficulty falling or staying asleep due to habits)
- Sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea
- Parasomnias such as night terrors, sleepwalking, and more
- Restless sleep disorders, including restless legs syndrome
- Circadian rhythm disorders, particularly in adolescents
- Early recognition and treatment are essential to prevent secondary behavioral and academic problems
How does poor sleep affect behaviour in children?
There is a strong and well-established link between poor sleep and behavioral issues in children.
Sleep-deprived children may present with:
- Hyperactivity and impulsivity (often mimicking ADHD)
- Inattention and poor academic performance
- Irritability, aggression, and emotional outbursts
- Anxiety and depressive symptoms
- Poor social interaction and reduced empathy
The long-term consequences of untreated sleep disorders extend beyond childhood:
- Chronic sleep deprivation affects impulse control, judgment, and emotional regulation
- Adolescents with persistent sleep problems show higher rates of risk-taking behavior, substance use, and aggression
- Longitudinal studies suggest associations between poor childhood sleep, antisocial behavior, and later involvement in violence or crime
- Sleep deprivation impairs moral reasoning and increases reactive aggression, particularly in socially vulnerable populations.
