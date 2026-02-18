How to improve sleep habits in children: Doctor shares tips, says sleep is as important as nutrition and immunization for kids

Have you found yourself struggling to make your child sleep? A doctor shares helpful tips to improve sleep hygiene in children.

Children often mirror parental behaviour – be it in the way they handle stress, express emotions or even by emulating their screen usage habits. Excess screen exposure during the day or night is increasingly becoming problematic for children, especially when it comes to affecting paediatric sleep. While night screen exposure disrupts melatonin and sleep cycles, reduced parent-child interaction tends to impact emotional regulation.

Sleep is an active biological process that is essential for physical growth, brain development, emotional regulation, and overall well-being, says Dr Tanuj Kumar Verma, Consultant, Paediatric Intervention Pulmonologist and Intensivist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Indirapuram.

“In children, adequate and high-quality sleep is as important as proper nutrition and immunization. Unfortunately, pediatric sleep is often neglected, misunderstood, or sacrificed in modern lifestyles,” Dr Verma tells Health Shots.

What is normal paediatric sleep?

Normal sleep varies with age and follows predictable developmental patterns.

Newborns (0–3 months): 14–17 hours per day, fragmented into multiple sleep periods.

14–17 hours per day, fragmented into multiple sleep periods. Infants (4–12 months): 12–16 hours, with gradual consolidation of night sleep.

12–16 hours, with gradual consolidation of night sleep. Toddlers (1–2 years): 11–14 hours, including 1–2 daytime naps.

11–14 hours, including 1–2 daytime naps. Preschool children (3–5 years): 10–13 hours, often with one nap.

10–13 hours, often with one nap. School-age children (6–12 years): 9–12 hours, usually no naps.

9–12 hours, usually no naps. Adolescents (13–18 years): 8–10 hours, with a natural tendency toward later sleep and wake times.

“Normal sleep is regular, age-appropriate in duration, refreshing, and uninterrupted, allowing the child to wake up alert and active during the day,” the expert explains.

How to promote normal sleep in children?

Parents play a crucial role in regulating healthy sleep habits in children. Here’s how to regulate your child’s sleep patterns:

Maintain a fixed bedtime and wake-up time, even on weekends

Establish a calm and predictable bedtime routine (bath, reading, prayer, or quiet conversation)

Ensure the sleep environment is dark, quiet, cool, and comfortable

Avoid screen exposure (mobile phones, tablets, television) at least 1–2 hours before bedtime

Encourage daytime physical activity and exposure to natural daylight

Avoid heavy meals, caffeine, or sugary drinks close to bedtime

Above all, the doctor recommends that consistency is critical. “Children thrive on routine, and predictable sleep schedules reinforce the body’s internal clock,” adds Dr Verma.

Home remedies to support better sleep

Simple, non-pharmacological measures at home can significantly improve sleep quality:

Warm bath or gentle massage before bedtime to promote relaxation

Storytelling or reading to transition from stimulation to calmness

Soft music or white noise for children who have difficulty settling

Comfort objects (a favorite toy or blanket) for younger children

Teaching relaxation techniques such as deep breathing in older children

Limiting late-evening academic pressure or emotionally charged discussions

Importantly, sleeping pills or sedatives should never be used without medical advice.

Why is sleep important for growth and development?

Sleep plays a central role in nearly every aspect of child development.

Growth hormone secretion peaks during deep sleep, directly influencing height and physical development

Brain maturation and learning depend on sleep for memory consolidation and neural connectivity

Immune function is strengthened during sleep, reducing infection risk

Emotional regulation improves with adequate sleep, reducing irritability and mood swings

Metabolic health is protected, lowering the risk of obesity and insulin resistance

Chronic sleep deprivation disrupts these processes, with long-term consequences.

Common paediatric sleep disorders

Pediatric sleep disorders are common and often under-recognized. They include:

Behavioral insomnia of childhood (difficulty falling or staying asleep due to habits)

Sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea

Parasomnias such as night terrors, sleepwalking, and more

Restless sleep disorders, including restless legs syndrome

Circadian rhythm disorders, particularly in adolescents

Early recognition and treatment are essential to prevent secondary behavioral and academic problems

How does poor sleep affect behaviour in children?

There is a strong and well-established link between poor sleep and behavioral issues in children.

Sleep-deprived children may present with:

Hyperactivity and impulsivity (often mimicking ADHD)

Inattention and poor academic performance

Irritability, aggression, and emotional outbursts

Anxiety and depressive symptoms

Poor social interaction and reduced empathy

