7 habits every father must adopt for better sleep

Seven simple lifestyle changes fathers can make to improve their sleep quality and overall well-being while managing daily stressors.

Many fathers in India balance demanding work schedules, long commutes, family responsibilities and financial pressures. Over time, these demands can make it difficult to prioritise sleep, even though adequate rest is essential for maintaining physical and mental health. Sleep is essential for physical health, mental well-being, cognitive performance, and resilience to stress. However, getting adequate rest has become increasingly challenging. According to ResMed’s Global Sleep Survey 2026, more than one-third of Indian men (36%) cite stress and anxiety as major barriers to quality sleep. The impact extends well beyond the night, with 39% reporting increased stress, 35% feeling more irritable, and 30% experiencing feelings of depression.

7 small lifestyle changes that can help fathers sleep better

However, the fact that better sleep does not always require drastic changes is important. Small, consistent lifestyle adjustments can go a long way in helping fathers improve sleep quality, boost energy levels, and support their overall health.

Maintain a consistent sleep schedule

Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day stabilises your circadian rhythm. Frequent schedule changes can leave you tired or struggling to fall asleep.

2. Create a sleep-friendly environment

Make sure your sleeping environment is cool, dark and quiet to enhance sleep quality. This also means removing any distractions, such as electronic devices. Natural light exposure shortly after waking helps align circadian rhythms, the body’s internal sleep-wake cycle.

3. Avoid falling for sleep fads

Be wary of quick fixes or trendy sleep products. Focus on evidence-based habits like stress management, limiting caffeine and alcohol and seeking medical care for ongoing issues.

4. Track your sleep patterns

Keeping a sleep journal or using a sleep-tracking tool can help you monitor patterns, identify disruptions, and provide information for discussions with your healthcare provider.

5. Make exercise a daily habit

Physical activity remains one of the most effective non-pharmacological strategies for improving sleep. Even moderate activity, such as a 30-minute brisk walk, cycling, or yoga, can improve sleep quality. However, intense workouts should ideally be avoided within a few hours of bedtime, as they may delay sleep onset.

6. Practice stress management

Given that stress and anxiety are among the main factors contributing to sleep disturbances in Indian men, effective stress management is necessary to promote better sleep. The practice of mindfulness, breathing techniques, meditation, keeping a journal, or simply relaxing in the evenings can help calm the nervous system before bedtime.

7. Recognise the signs of sleep apnea

Many fathers assume loud snoring or daytime fatigue are simply part of getting older. However, these symptoms may indicate obstructive sleep apnea, a condition characterised by repeated pauses in breathing during sleep. Left untreated, sleep apnea can affect energy levels and overall quality of life.

If symptoms such as loud snoring, gasping during sleep, morning headaches, or excessive daytime sleepiness persist, it is important to speak with a healthcare professional. Speaking to a sleep specialist can be vital for guidance on an appropriate therapy. Early diagnosis and treatment options, such as CPAP therapy, can make a meaningful difference in both sleep quality and long-term health. Ultimately, improving sleep may require some lifestyle changes.

What is the power of small daily habits?