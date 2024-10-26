Can excessive screen time increase obesity risk in children?

Excessive screen time can lead to obesity and speech development issues in kids. Know how to reduce screen time and instill healthy habits in your child!

We live in a digital era where everyone has a smartphone! It is quite difficult to imagine a day without gadgets, which means excessive screen exposure. They have become an integral part of everyone’s lives including children. While most parents are aware of the dangers of too much screen time, research has found a strong link between prolonged screen exposure and increasing rates of obesity and problems in developing speech and communication skills. As parents, it is important to strike a balance and ensure your kids thrive both physically and socially without being too exposed to their screens. Know more about these side effects of too much screen time and how it is linked to obesity in children.

Screen time and obesity: What’s the link?

Excessive screen time has become a significant concern regarding childhood obesity. When children spend long hours in front of screens, they often lead a sedentary lifestyle, becoming less active and prone to laziness. This lack of movement contributes to weight gain and unhealthy eating habits, as screen time often encourages snacking on high-calorie foods.

A study published in PLOS One, which analysed data from 29,480 adolescents (49.4 percent female), found that those watching TV or playing video games for one hour or more daily were more likely to be overweight or obese compared to those who spent less time on screens. Similarly, research in the journal Pediatrics showed that children exceeding two hours of screen time each day had a higher likelihood of being overweight.

The link between screen time and obesity is clear—as children engage in more passive activities, they miss out on the physical activities, essential to maintain a healthy weight. By reducing screen time and encouraging active play, you can help combat the rising rates of childhood obesity and promote healthier lifestyles.

Link between screen time and speech problems

Apart from obesity, too much screen time can significantly impact speech development in children. A significant concern is that increased screen use can limit face-to-face interactions, which are crucial for developing communication skills. A study published in the South African Speech and Hearing Association found that children who spend significant time in front of screens per day are more likely to experience speech delays and negative effects on language development. The research highlighted that reduced verbal interaction and reliance on passive consumption of content may hinder the ability of your children to learn language nuances, leading to difficulties in articulation and vocabulary development.

Furthermore, children may struggle with understanding non-verbal cues and social contexts essential for effective communication. Therefore, it quite essential to find the balance between screen time and interactive games to promote healthy speech and language development.

How to reduce the screen time?

Reducing screen time, especially for children, is essential for promoting healthy habits and fostering meaningful interactions. Here are 7 effective tips to help manage and reduce screen time.

1. Establish screen time limits

One of the most effective ways to reduce screen time is to set clear limits. Depending on their age, decide how much time is appropriate for them to spend on devices each day. For example, you might allow 2 hours maximum of daily screen time. Make sure you also communicate these limits clearly and ensure they understand the reasons behind them, such as the importance of engaging in other activities.

Also read: Childhood obesity needs attention. Follow these tips to keep kids’ weight in check

Take a Poll What is your top health and wellness goal? Regular exercise

Eating healthy

Getting good sleep

Practising stress management Take a Poll What is your go-to-technique for relieving body pain? Gentle exercise

Sleeping

Massage

Pain relief balm Previous Next

2. Designate device-free zones

Create specific areas in your home where electronic devices are not allowed, such as the dining table, bedrooms, and during family gatherings. By establishing these device-free zones, you encourage more face-to-face interactions and help cultivate deeper family bonds. This practice not only promotes healthy communication but also ensures that meals and quality time together are distraction-free.

3. Promote healthy eating

Introduce your children to healthy eating habits by presenting nutritious foods in fun and creative ways. For example, you can make zucchini noodles or smoothie bowls and prepare healthy pizzas topped with colourful vegetables. By making healthy eating foods that are visually appealing, you can distract them from screens and engage them in the cooking process. This not only reduces screen time but also teaches them valuable cooking skills and the importance of nutrition.

4. Encourage outdoor activities

Encourage your children to spend more time outdoors, aiming for at least one to two hours each day. Activities like playing in the park, riding bikes, or participating in sports can significantly decrease their screen time while promoting physical fitness. During holidays, you can also consider organizing family outings or outdoor games to promote fun. The fresh air and physical activity will contribute to their overall well-being.

5. Introduce engaging hobbies

Help your children discover hobbies that captivate their interest. Whether it is painting, gardening, building models, or playing a musical instrument, these activities can provide an enjoyable alternative to screen time. Encourage them to explore different hobbies until they find one that truly engages them. This will help your child build more interest in improving their talent rather than spending hours using electronic devices.

6. Set a good example

Children often mimic the behaviour of adults, so it is essential for parents to follow healthy screen habits first. Be mindful of your own screen time and engage in offline activities when possible. Share your interests with your children, whether it is reading a book, going for a walk, or working on a project. By showing a balanced approach to screen use, you inspire them to do the same.

Also read: 7 foods to avoid that cause childhood obesity

7. Schedule screen-free family time

It is essential for your family to gather at least once a day without screens. This quality time strengthens your bonds and helps prevent unhealthy habits. Use this opportunity for activities like board games, cooking together, or enjoying outdoor adventures.

With these tips, you may help your children to follow a healthy lifestyle and reduce their daily screen time! Also, consult your healthcare provider or adviser to know what you can do to keep your child safe and healthy.