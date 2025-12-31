How to support a family member with dementia: 3 tips by a psychologist

Here are 3 ways families can lower the risk of dementia: advocate for awareness and provide sensory support to promote cognitive health.

Dementia causes a lot of concern and anxiety, especially for those of us with loved ones who may experience it. We worry about losing a family member, both emotionally and mentally. Common advice to prevent dementia typically includes eating better, exercising more, and engaging in brain games. While these tips are helpful, they only address part of the issue. Protecting our cognitive health requires everyone and depends on strong family relationships, support, and presence for one another. Reducing the risk of dementia should be a community effort, not something done alone.

How to support someone with dementia?

How can families help support their loved ones’ cognitive health? Dementia Specialist and Clinical Psychologist Neha Sinha shares three key ways to make a real difference beyond typical lifestyle advice.

1. Family as health advocates

Midlife vascular health is a strong predictor of dementia risk. “Poorly managed blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol can lead to cognitive decline later in life,” Sinha tells Health Shots. Also, certain long-term medications, especially anticholinergic drugs used for allergies or sleep issues, can harm memory function.

Families can improve health outcomes by being proactive health advocates. This means attending medical appointments, understanding diagnostic reports, and reviewing medications with healthcare providers. Family involvement is key. When loved ones accompany ageing parents or grandparents to check-ups, they provide support, making medical visits feel less intimidating and more empowering.

Is it interference? No, it’s protection. “Your involvement can help facilitate important health discussions, draw attention to possible cognitive issues, and ensure decisions are made in the patient’s best interest for their cognitive future,” says the dementia specialist. By working together, families can improve their loved ones’ health and significantly affect their mental development.

2. Protecting the senses and creating safety

Biological factors do not just cause dementia; environmental factors also play a role. Untreated hearing and vision loss can speed up cognitive decline. Think about an elder who used to be lively but can no longer hear conversations or move around their home with confidence. This can lead to isolation and withdrawal, which affects their mood and limits the brain’s essential stimulation.

Families can help improve sensory health. They can encourage the daily use of hearing aids, buy glasses, and keep the environment well-lit. These actions can make a big difference. It’s not only about having the right equipment, it’s also about creating a supportive living space. Remove fall hazards in your home, such as loose rugs and cluttered pathways. “Consider getting physiotherapy to improve balance and strength”, says Sinha. When an older adult feels safe at home, their cognitive function can improve.

3. Boost social interactions

Brain games and puzzles are helpful, but the best way to boost your thinking skills is through emotional and social interactions. “The brain does better when it connects with others, faces challenges, and finds meaning,” says Sinha. Doing activities together, like learning to cook or taking an art class, helps stimulate your mind and strengthens relationships.

Think about how you can help your loved ones think better. “Reading together, volunteering in the community, or starting creative projects can boost brain activity more than doing activities alone”, says the Clinical Psychologist. When you share experiences, you not only improve mental health but also strengthen family bonds and create lasting memories.

A study by the Alzheimer’s Society found that being social often can lower the risk of dementia by up to 70%. So, make these moments a priority. Plan family outings, game nights, or volunteer days to strengthen your connections and help each other’s brain health.

Reducing the risk of dementia is about respecting people’s identities. When families act as advocates, supporters, and companions, they send a strong message of support, helping people feel dignified and strong, fighting loneliness and cognitive decline.