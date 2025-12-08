Urologist says men shouldn’t ignore these 5 common symptoms of prostate enlargement

Recognise 5 common symptoms of prostate enlargement to seek timely treatment, maintain quality of life, and don’t ignore critical warnings.

Prostate health is important for men of all ages, not just older men. Women should also encourage the men in their lives, especially those in their 40s and 50s, to take care of their health. Special attention should be paid to prostate health, and to notice any symptoms of an enlarged prostate, known as Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). These would typically be marked by changes in their urinary habits, which should not be ignored as just a natural part of getting older or a busy life. Recognising these symptoms early is important because it can lead to better treatment options and improve their quality of life.

What are the 5 warning signs of prostate enlargement?

The five warning signs of prostate enlargement, also known as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), include:

Weak urine stream

A weak urine stream can be an early sign that a man might have an enlarged prostate. If he takes longer to empty his bladder or his urine stream is not as strong as it used to be, it should be a sign that the prostate may be pressing against the urethra, which can block urine flow, urologist Dr Sanjay Pandey tells Health Shots. Many men often ignore specific health symptoms, thinking they are just due to being busy or stressed. However, if you care about your partner’s health, it’s important to encourage him not to dismiss these signs. Dr Pandey warns that “ignoring these issues could lead to serious problems like urinary retention or bladder dysfunction. By helping him recognise and address these concerns early, you can guide him to effective treatment that can restore normal urinary function and improve his overall well-being.”

2. Difficulty in urinating

Does it take your partner some time to start urinating when he’s in the restroom? “This trouble getting the flow started is an important symptom of BPH that he shouldn’t ignore,” says the doctor. Many men may brush it off as just a ‘bad day’ or think that they might be dehydrated. However, it could indicate that the prostate is pressing on the urethra. These bathroom trips can lead to anxiety and frustration, impacting his mental health as well. A urologist can help him understand what is causing these issues and provide tailored solutions.

3. A sense of incomplete bladder emptying

A constant urge to rush to the bathroom can be due to an enlarged prostate. When the prostate grows, it can put pressure on the urethra, making it difficult for them to empty their bladder fully. This frequent need to urinate can be disruptive, not only to their daily routines but also to their personal and work lives. “Ignoring this issue can lead to increased discomfort and distraction,” the doctor says.

4. Nocturia: Getting up multiple times at night

Nocturia is the need to urinate frequently at night. This can be a severe symptom that shouldn’t be ignored. Many men think that several trips to the bathroom at night are just a part of getting older. “However, they often don’t realise that these disturbances can affect their sleep, leading to tiredness and less productivity during the day”, says Dr Pandey. Research from Harvard Health shows that about 60% of men over 60 experience this problem due to BPH. When men don’t get enough sleep, it can affect both their physical and mental well-being. “Lack of sleep can lead to increased irritability, anxiety, and even symptoms of depression,” explains the healthcare professional.

5. Sudden urgency or dribbling

Is the feeling of a sudden, urgent need to use the restroom that your man can’t control, familiar? These symptoms may point to an enlarged prostate, which shouldn’t be overlooked, according to health experts. The anxiety of searching for a bathroom can be pretty stressful for men, particularly in social settings. As the doctor explains, “Worrying about finding the nearest restroom can take an emotional toll and the physical problem must be addressed through proper diagnosis and treatment.”

Is an enlarged prostate serious?

Ignoring these warning signs can lead to serious problems beyond just discomfort. “An enlarged prostate may cause issues like bladder damage, urinary tract infections, and even kidney problems”, says the doctor. In India, about 50% of men aged 60 and older have prostate enlargement, and this number is rising because of lifestyle changes and longer life expectancies, as per the Archives of Cancer Science and Therapy.

BPH can impact physical health and is also linked to sexual function problems, like erectile dysfunction and reduced ejaculation. “Men with moderate to severe BPH often feel anxious, have trouble sleeping, and experience depression”, shares the doctor. These issues can create a cycle of discomfort and emotional strain.

What is the most effective prostate treatment?

Medical advances have made treating prostate enlargement easier. If you have any symptoms, see a urologist for a thorough check-up. There are many treatment options available now, not just surgeries. “For mild to moderate symptoms, medications like alpha-blockers can help relax the muscles around the prostate, and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors can reduce the size of the prostate over time”, says Dr Pandey.

If you’re concerned about the long-term effects of medication on your partner’s health, consider discussing a simple option called Water Vapour Therapy. This innovative procedure uses steam to treat and shrink enlarged areas of the prostate, which can improve urination. As the expert explains, “This method doesn’t involve any cuts or stitches, making recovery quick and easier. It’s a less invasive alternative that can support your partner’s health and well-being in a more natural way.”