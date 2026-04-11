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Is Parkinson’s disease only an old-age disorder? Neurologist debunks common myths

Parkinson’s disease in India: Learn about rising rates among younger people, and find out the common myths about its symptoms and treatment.
Published On: 11 Apr 2026, 01:02 pm IST
Every year on April 11, the world observes Parkinson’s Day. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

When most people picture Parkinson’s disease, they imagine an older adult with a trembling hand. Although the image is not wrong, it is dangerously incomplete. Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that strips away a person’s ability to move, speak, and function independently over time. In India, it is arriving earlier than most people realise. Recent data from the 6th International Annual Symposium-2026 in Kerala shows India is poised to have the second-highest number of Parkinson’s cases globally within five years, with a rising trend in Young-Onset Parkinson’s Disease (YOPD).

What are the diagnostic criteria for Parkinson’s disease?

The assumption that Parkinson’s only affects older people is one of the most persistent and harmful misconceptions in neurology. The average age at onset of Parkinson’s disease in India is 51 years, nearly a decade younger than what is observed in many other countries, according to the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society.

India’s disease incidence is rising sharply, from 15 to 43 per 100,000 people, with cases expected to escalate until 2030. According to the journal Health Science Reports, this is worrisome because 40 to 45 per cent of cases in India have an onset between 22 and 49 years of age.

What is early-onset Parkinson’s disease?

This early onset is not incidental. A pan-Indian multicenter study published in 2025 by the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society found that earlier age at onset in Indian patients suggests a potentially higher genetic risk, warranting further investigation. Genetics alone doesn’t tell the whole story; environmental factors like exposure, pesticide use, and chronic stress also play a role in India.

Know how to communicate effectively with a Parkinson’s patient. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

How does early-onset Parkinson’s start?

Early-onset Parkinson’s is hard to detect because its initial signs often resemble fatigue or a pulled muscle, such as slight slowness, reduced arm swing, handwriting changes, a low voice, or stiffness on one side”, Neurologist Dr Manish Kulshrestha tells Health Shots. Non-motor symptoms such as sleep issues, constipation, loss of smell, and depression often come years before motor signs but rarely trigger neurological tests.

What does Parkinson’s actually do?

Parkinson’s occurs when dopamine-producing neurons in the substantia nigra progressively degenerate. “Dopamine is essential for smooth, coordinated movement. As its levels decline, characteristic symptoms emerge, including tremor at rest, rigidity, slowed movement, and postural instability. There is no cure for the disease, but it is manageable, particularly when caught early,” says the neurologist. Treatment today includes levodopa medications, physiotherapy, speech therapy, and, in advanced cases, deep brain stimulation, which delivers electrical impulses to reduce motor symptoms. Early diagnosis is crucial for effective intervention.

Can essential tremor progress to Parkinson’s disease?

Another common misconception is that a tremor always means Parkinson’s. The reality is otherwise, as essential tremor, medication side effects, thyroid dysfunction, and anxiety can all produce shaking. “Parkinson’s tremor is typically a resting tremor that improves with movement, not one that worsens with it. Only a movement disorder specialist can make the distinction,” says Dr Kulshrestha. Equally, the belief that Parkinson’s is purely a motor disease underestimates its full impact. Depression, cognitive changes, urinary dysfunction, and autonomic disturbances are all part of the clinical picture and require active management.

What is the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease in India?

India is home to nearly 10-15 lakh people living with Parkinson’s disease, with prevalence expected to rise significantly in the coming years, according to the Annals of the Indian Academy of Neurology. Waiting for an elderly patient with a classic tremor before considering the diagnosis is an outdated approach. “Any disease with persistent changes in movement, speech, or posture in a person aged 30 or older warrants evaluation, just as early detection urgency is now applied to diabetes. The earlier the conversation begins, the more meaningful the outcome will be,” explains the expert.

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Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.

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