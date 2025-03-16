National Vaccination Day 2025: Do you need a tetanus vaccine?

Chat with
Getting cuts while cooking or gardening is pretty common, so you may not give it much thought. But if it involves a rusty object, you may think about the tetanus vaccine. Yes, it is the same shot that’s given to children, who need several doses at different ages. It is a way of protecting you and your child from tetanus, which is a life-threatening bacterial infection. You can get tetanus if the soil near your house or workplace containing bacteria gets into a wound such as a burn or cut. But if you got the shot during childhood, do you still need it? On the occasion of National Vaccination Day, which is observed on March 16 in India, we tell you all about it.
It is a vaccine that protects against tetanus, a bacterial infection that is caused by Clostridium tetani. “This bacteria produces a toxin that negatively impacts the nervous system. It leads to muscle stiffness and spasms, especially in the jaw and neck, and can make it difficult to breathe,” says physician and infectious disease specialist Dr Tharanath S. The infection spreads through open wounds, cuts, burns, or animal bites when they come into contact with contaminated soil, dust, or rusted objects.
“Since the bacteria exist widely in the environment, getting a jab is the only way to prevent infection. The tetanus vaccine helps the immune system develop antibodies to neutralise the tetanus toxin and prevent severe illness and even death,” says the expert. There are different types of tetanus vaccines, which provide protection against other diseases too, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
Tetanus is rare, but the chances of getting it are higher if you have a big or deep wound or it is very dirty, as per the UK’s National Health Service. “So, the tetanus vaccine is necessary for almost everyone. Tetanus bacteria exist in soil, dust, and animal waste, making infection possible through even minor wounds,” says the expert.
“Staying updated with tetanus boosters is the only reliable way to prevent this serious and potentially fatal disease,” says the expert.
While almost everyone benefits from the tetanus vaccine, there are a few exceptions.
“However, since tetanus is a life-threatening disease and there is no natural immunity, nearly everyone should receive the vaccine at some point in their life,” says the expert.
The protection from a tetanus vaccine typically lasts for about 10 years, after which immunity gradually declines. To ensure you get protection for long, a booster dose of Td or Tdap is required every 10 years. “However, in cases of serious wounds, such as deep cuts, burns, or animal bites, a booster may be required earlier if the last dose was given more than five years ago,” says the expert.
The tetanus vaccine is generally well tolerated by people, including children, with most side effects being mild and temporary.
“But these symptoms don’t last for a long time and go away on their own,” says the expert.
“Serious side effects of this vaccine are extremely rare, but can include severe allergic reactions such as difficulty breathing, rash or swollen face,” says the expert. If these occur, immediately check with a doctor.
Tetanus vaccine is a must for children as well as adults. It can offer protection from tetanus, which is a serious bacterial infection.
Yes, the tetanus vaccine is safe and highly recommended during pregnancy to protect both the mother and baby. Pregnant women receive the Tdap vaccine, which provides immunity against tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis. It is ideally given between 27 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, as this allows the mother to develop antibodies that are passed to the baby, offering protection in the first few months of life.
A tetanus shot should be considered if you suffer a deep cut, especially if the injury involves rusted objects. If you have received a tetanus vaccine within the last five years, an additional booster is usually not needed. However, if your last dose was more than five years ago, or if you are unsure about your vaccination history, getting a booster is recommended.
