hMPV in newborns: Understanding the risks and how to prevent

hMPV poses significant risks to newborns. Learn about prevention strategies and what to do if your baby shows symptoms.

Human metapneumovirus (hMPV) is not a new respiratory virus, however, there have been many cases of infections reported in China. The virus, that can cause a variety of symptoms, ranging from mild colds to severe pneumonia, seems to have made its way to India too, with more than 15 cases already. It is known to impact young children and newborns, as well as the elderly, the most. While most children get minor infections, babies are particularly prone to severe hMPV infections. One of the primary reasons behind this is that the immune system of these babies is still developing. In fact, infants with underlying health conditions or those who are born prematurely are more susceptible to complications. This makes early identification, treatment, as well as preventive measures crucial for managing the virus.

What is hMPV?

Human Metapneumovirus is a common respiratory virus that can cause several infections, from mild colds to severe pneumonia, especially in young children and newborns. It spreads quickly through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes. While most children get mild infections, newborns are particularly prone to severe infection due to their developing immune systems, as found in a study published by StatPearls. These infections may lead to major problems like bronchiolitis (inflammation of the tiny airways in the lungs), pneumonia, and even death in a few cases.

Symptoms of hMPV in newborns

Symptoms of hMPV in newborns, infants, and children can range from mild to severe like other viral infections. Here are the symptoms, as mentioned in the World Health Organization:

A runny nose is often the first symptom to appear.

Cough can be mild or severe, sometimes accompanied by wheezing.

Low-grade to moderate fever.

Rapid or laboured breathing, wheezing, and flaring nostrils.

Increased irritability and reduced activity.

Dehydration, blue skin, lips and nails.

Difficulty breastfeeding or bottle-feeding due to breathing issues or pneumonia.

What are the causes of hMPV in newborns?

Here are some of the factors that increase the risk of hMPV infection in newborns, infants and children:

{{{htmlData}}}

1. Prematurity

Premature babies, born before 37 weeks of gestation, have underdeveloped immune systems, making them specifically prone to infections such as hMPV. Their weak immune systems struggle to generate enough antibodies to attack the infection effectively, as found in a study published by Authored Manuscript. Plus, their white blood cells, which are essential for combating infections, may not be functioning optimally. Therefore, premature infants’ low immune systems make them more vulnerable to severe hMPV infections, which can result in serious complications such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, and potentially long-term respiratory issues.

2. Chronic health condition

Newborns with underlying chronic health issues, such as congenital heart defects (problems with heart structure), chronic lung disorders (such as bronchopulmonary dysplasia – a lung disease that affects new borns), or weakened immune systems due to various reasons, are significantly more likely to develop severe hMPV infections, as found in a study published by Emerging Infectious Diseases. These pre-existing health issues weaken their respiratory and immune systems, making them less capable of fighting the infection. As a result, even moderate hMPV infections can swiftly progress to significant problems in these weak infants, demanding urgent medical care.

3. Exposure to an infected person

Close contact with individuals infected with hMPV significantly increases the risk of transmission to newborns. This includes siblings, caregivers, healthcare providers, and anyone else who comes into close contact with the infant, as stated by the World Health Organization. Infected individuals may unknowingly spread the virus through respiratory droplets generated when they cough, sneeze, or even talk. Newborns, with their limited exposure to the outside world and developing immune systems, are particularly susceptible to acquiring the infection from those around them, emphasising the importance of infection control measures to protect vulnerable infants.

How to prevent hMPV in newborns?

Here are some prevention tips to help protect newborns, infants, and children from Human Metapneumovirus, as suggested by pediatrician Dr Shailaja Mane:

Focus on thorough handwashing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially before and after handling the baby, changing diapers, and preparing food. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Keep your newborn away from people who are coughing, sneezing, or showing other signs of respiratory illness. If possible, minimise exposure to crowded places during peak respiratory virus seasons.

Regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces in your home, such as doorknobs, countertops, changing tables, and toys, using appropriate disinfectants.

Breastfeeding provides newborns with valuable antibodies that help strengthen their immune systems and protect them from infections like Human Metapneumovirus.

Ensure that older siblings are up-to-date on their vaccinations, including those for influenza and other respiratory viruses. This can help reduce the spread of these infections within the household.

While these preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of Human Metapneumovirus infection, it is important to remember that they may not eliminate the risk, especially during peak respiratory virus seasons. If you have concerns about your newborn’s health, consult with your pediatrician.