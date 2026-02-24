Worried about your parents’ high cholesterol? Cardiologist shares 7 heart-saving steps for every family

High cholesterol is a silent threat, especially in ageing parents. Cardiologist explains simple steps families can take to protect their loved ones from heart attacks and strokes.

As our parents grow older, their health becomes one of our biggest concerns, and heart health tops that list. High cholesterol is often called a silent killer because it rarely shows symptoms until it causes serious complications like a heart attack or stroke. Cholesterol itself is not harmful, in fact, it helps build healthy cells. The problem begins when LDL (bad cholesterol) levels rise above normal. Unhealthy eating habits, lack of activity, stress, and smoking all contribute to this growing issue.

According to veteran cardiologist Dr T. S. Kler, managing high cholesterol requires more than just avoiding fried food, it demands a consistent, multi-layered lifestyle approach supported by family involvement.

7 heart-saving tips to manage high cholesterol in the elderly

1. Start with heart-healthy diet changes

Diet is the first and most powerful tool in controlling cholesterol. Dr Kler advises increasing fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, fish, nuts, and low-fat dairy in daily meals. These foods provide fiber and healthy fats that help lower LDL levels.

Equally important is replacing saturated and trans fats, found in red meat, fried snacks, processed foods, and full-fat dairy, with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats. Cooking methods matter too. Steamed, boiled, or baked meals are far healthier than deep-fried options. Limiting sugary drinks and sweets also prevents excess calorie intake, which contributes to weight gain and poor lipid control.

2. Encourage regular physical activity

Exercise plays a direct role in lowering bad cholesterol and increasing HDL (good cholesterol). Dr Kler recommends encouraging parents to engage in physical activity at least 3–4 times a week. This could include brisk walking, light aerobics, cycling, or even yoga.

A study published in the European Society of Cardiology shows that moderate aerobic activity improves lipid profiles and reduces cardiovascular risk. The key is consistency, even 30 minutes of movement most days can make a meaningful difference.

3. Address truncal obesity

Not all weight gain is equal. Fat around the abdomen, known as truncal obesity, is an independent risk factor for cardiovascular disease. This type of fat actively increases LDL cholesterol and promotes inflammation.

Dr Kler stresses that gradual weight reduction through a balanced diet and activity has profound effects on overall heart endurance. Supporting parents in maintaining a healthy waist circumference can significantly lower future heart risks.

4. Eliminate smoking completely

Smoking accelerates atherosclerosis, the buildup of cholesterol plaque in arteries. This dramatically increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. If your parents smoke, helping them quit is one of the most impactful steps you can take for their heart health. Family encouragement and medical guidance can greatly improve success rates.

5. Do not ignore stress and sleep

Mental health directly affects physical health. Chronic stress can trigger inflammatory responses that worsen cholesterol levels. Poor sleep further disrupts metabolic balance.

Dr Kler suggests calming activities like gardening, meditation, breathing exercises, or yoga to reduce stress. Proper rest allows the body to regulate fat metabolism more effectively.

6. Manage other conditions alongside cholesterol

High cholesterol rarely exists alone. Diabetes, hypertension, and obesity often occur together. Managing these comorbidities through regular check-ups and medication adherence is essential to reduce cumulative cardiovascular risk.

7. Provide emotional and practical support

Perhaps the most overlooked factor is family support. Accompanying parents to doctor visits, helping plan meals, or simply walking with them daily can improve adherence to healthy habits.

As Dr Kler highlights, supportive environments make long-term lifestyle changes easier and more sustainable.

What do cholesterol numbers really mean?

Many families panic when they hear high cholesterol,” but few actually understand what the numbers on a lipid profile report represent. A basic blood test usually measures four key components:

LDL (Low-density lipoprotein): Often called bad cholesterol, LDL contributes to plaque buildup inside arteries. Over time, this narrowing can reduce blood flow to the heart and brain, increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke. Ideally, LDL should be below 100 mg/dL for most adults, and even lower for those with existing heart conditions. HDL (High-density lipoprotein): Known as good cholesterol, HDL helps remove excess cholesterol from the bloodstream. Higher levels are protective. An HDL level above 40 mg/dL in men and 50 mg/dL in women is generally considered healthy. Triglycerides: These are another type of fat in the blood. High triglyceride levels (above 150 mg/dL) are linked to obesity, diabetes, and heart disease. Total cholesterol: This is the overall sum of different cholesterol types. A total cholesterol level under 200 mg/dL is usually desirable.

Understanding these numbers helps families track progress and make informed decisions.