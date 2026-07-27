Did you miss the hepatitis B vaccine as a child? Here’s what you should do now

Did you miss the hepatitis B vaccine? How to check your immunity? Why is getting vaccinated as an adult important for better liver health?

For many adults, childhood vaccinations are a distant memory. While childhood immunisation programs have successfully protected millions of individuals, millions of others grew up before certain vaccines became standard practice. One of the most critical vaccines that adults may have missed is the Hepatitis B vaccine. Introduced globally in the 1980s, the Hepatitis B vaccine was only integrated into routine childhood immunisation schedules in many parts of the world during the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Understanding the silent threat of hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is a highly contagious infection that affects the liver and spreads far more easily than most people realise. It’s caused by the Hepatitis B virus (HBV), passing from one person to another through contact with infected body fluids like semen, vaginal fluids, or blood, during a routine trip to the doctor. “Some adults catch the infection, fight it off, and move on with life. Others aren’t so lucky and end up carrying the virus indefinitely,” Dr Ravi Daswani, GI & Liver Disease Specialist, Hepatologist and Endoscopist & Managing Director, Gastro One Hospital, Nagpur, tells Health Shots. That’s the unsettling part: this chronic version tends to stay quiet, sometimes for decades, without a single symptom to give it away. Meanwhile, behind the scenes, it’s slowly chipping away at the liver. If nothing is done about it, that damage can eventually turn into something far more serious, like cirrhosis, liver failure, or even liver cancer.

How to check if protection is needed?

For anyone unsure whether they received the Hepatitis B vaccine in childhood, the best first step is to talk to a gastroenterologist or hepatologist. Figuring out immunity isn’t complicated either; it just takes a simple blood test known as a Hepatitis B Panel. This test looks at a few key markers, including hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg). A positive result indicates an active infection, whether acute or chronic. If both the antigen and antibody tests come back negative, it simply means the person isn’t infected but isn’t immune either. In that case, it’s a good idea to start the vaccination series right away.

The adult vaccination schedule: How it works?

Catching up on the Hepatitis B vaccine as an adult is highly effective and safe. The standard vaccine regimen consists of a three-dose series administered over six months:

First dose: Given right at the first visit. Second dose: Comes a month later. Third dose: Rounds things off about six months after that first shot.

A doctor’s evaluation shows whichever route is chosen, though, seeing the full series through to the end really matters. That’s what gives the body the strong, lasting immunity it needs.

Who is at the highest risk?

While every unvaccinated adult stands to benefit from getting the Hepatitis B vaccine, some people really can’t afford to put it off. If someone falls into one of these groups, catching up should be right at the top of the to-do list:

Healthcare professionals: Doctors, nurses, dentists, and lab workers who deal with blood or bodily fluids as part of their everyday job. Individuals with chronic illnesses: Anyone managing diabetes, chronic kidney disease, or existing liver issues (like fatty liver disease or Hepatitis C); for them, a Hepatitis B infection on top of everything else could hit especially hard. Frequent travellers: People who often find themselves in parts of the world where Hepatitis B is more common. Household contacts: Anyone sharing a home with, or caring for, someone who’s living with Hepatitis B.

Taking charge of liver health

Missing a vaccine as a child isn’t the end of the story; it’s never too late to catch up and protect yourself. Getting screened and vaccinated as an adult might just be one of the smartest, most powerful moves someone can make for their health down the line. So if there’s even a hint of doubt about whether that childhood vaccine was ever given, it’s worth booking a visit with a gastroenterologist or a general physician. They can run the necessary screening, walk through what the results mean, and get the vaccination schedule started. A little effort today can go a long way in keeping the liver healthy for years to come.