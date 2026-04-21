Is it just a tummy issue? Find the link between gut health and autism in children

How does gut health affect children with autism? The link between digestive problems and behaviour issues to improve your child's well-being.

For many parents, the scene is familiar when a child with autism spectrum disorder suddenly refuses food, wakes repeatedly at night, or becomes unusually irritable. The first thought often turns to behavioural triggers or sensory sensitivities. Yet an increasing number of families discover that the real source lies deeper in the child’s digestive system.

What is 90% of autism caused by?

A recent study in the World Journal of Paediatrics confirms what pediatric gastroenterologists have observed for years: children with autism experience gastrointestinal difficulties far more often than their peers. Estimates place the rate of such complaints between 33 and 50 per cent, roughly double that seen in neurotypical children, as per the Journal of Personalised Medicine. “Constipation, abdominal discomfort, loose stools, and bloating appear with striking regularity. These are not passing inconveniences. When left unaddressed, they can intensify sleep disruption, feeding challenges, and even emotional regulation,” Dr Aditya Kulkarni, Consultant – Paediatric Gastroenterology, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots.

Is autism linked to gut health?

The gut and brain maintain a constant dialogue along what scientists call the gut-brain axis. Nerves, immune signals, and substances produced by intestinal bacteria travel in both directions. In many children on the autism spectrum, the balance of these microbes differs from the norm. Certain helpful bacteria appear in lower numbers, while others shift in ways that researchers in the World Journal of Methodology are still studying. The result can be inflammation or altered production of compounds that influence mood, focus and comfort.

Importantly, no evidence suggests that gut changes cause autism. Instead, the two conditions frequently travel together, each amplifying the other. A child who feels constant belly pain may struggle more with communication or routine changes.

Conversely, selective eating habits common in autism can further disturb the gut environment. It becomes a cycle that parents often sense but find difficult to break without guidance.

Fortunately, recognition alone brings progress. Families who keep simple symptom diaries, recording meals, bowel patterns, and behaviour, frequently spot clear patterns.

Consultation with a specialist can rule out treatable conditions such as chronic constipation or food sensitivities. In selected cases, dietary adjustments and adequate fibre and fluids have eased symptoms.

What is the best lifestyle for autism?

During National Autism Acceptance Month this April, this link deserves attention not as a practical comfort measure. Parents need not accept persistent tummy troubles as inevitable. A careful look at gut health offers one more way to support a child’s wellbeing quietly, steadily, and with compassion. Early attention to these signals respects the whole child and reminds us that every small improvement in daily comfort matters.