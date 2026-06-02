How do a father’s age and lifestyle choices impact your child’s health before birth?

EXPERT SPEAK

A father's age and lifestyle choices before having a child can affect child's health, showing both parents need involvement in prenatal care.

Conversations around pregnancy and child health are always focused mainly on mothers. Maternal nutrition, antenatal care, and pregnancy monitoring are the centre of reproductive healthcare. Meanwhile, fathers stayed mostly outside the biological conversation. In general, people consider a father’s role only after birth. But newer scientific research is challenging that old understanding and is now looking at how a father’s age, lifestyle, stress levels, smoking habits, and even environmental exposures before conception may influence a child’s health, and the result is surprising.

The biological clock and advanced paternal age

The study in the Translational Psychiatry journal claims that children born to fathers above the age of 45 may show a slightly higher risk of certain neurodevelopmental conditions. It includes autism spectrum disorder and some learning-related difficulties.

The mechanism behind this is unclear, but one explanation recurs. Women are born with a fixed number of eggs. On the other hand, men continue producing sperm throughout life. This process involves continuous cell division over many years. Research in the Journal of Assisted Reproduction and Genetics suggests that, over time, small DNA copying errors can slowly accumulate in sperm cells. In some cases, they may contribute to subtle developmental risks in children.

However, perspective is key here. Late fatherhood does not mean poor outcomes are inevitable. But research in The British Medical Journal focuses on population-level risk patterns, not certainty for individual families.

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The lifestyle factor: How habits impact sperm quality

Interestingly, age is no longer the only factor being discussed. A father’s lifestyle before conception is also receiving attention, especially smoking. Earlier, the discussion of smoking and pregnancy was focused almost entirely on mothers. The biological role of fathers was discussed at near zero.

Research in the International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynaecology suggests that smoking may affect sperm quality and DNA integrity. It can also affect certain epigenetic processes linked to reproduction. Nicotine and other toxic compounds in cigarettes are known to increase oxidative stress in the body. The study has found higher levels of DNA damage in the sperm of regular smokers. This, in turn, may influence how certain genes function in future offspring.

Modern parenthood and a bi-parental future

Many overlapping factors influence human development. It includes genetics, maternal health, nutrition, environment, and social conditions. But evidence has become strong enough for many experts to argue that male reproductive health deserves far greater attention.

This conversation is becoming increasingly relevant as parenthood itself changes. Across many countries, including India, people are becoming parents later than earlier generations. Career pressures, financial stability, delayed marriages, and changing social priorities have all contributed to this shift. As a result, later fatherhood is becoming part of modern family life.

Earlier, reproductive health systems were built largely around a mother-centric model. Now, there is a gradual move toward a more bi-parental understanding of health transmission, as researchers are beginning to explore how both parents may shape a child’s biological starting point, long before pregnancy even begins.

Ultimately, it calls for awareness. Sleep, smoking, alcohol use, stress, nutrition, environmental exposures, and overall health may matter not only to individuals themselves but potentially to the next generation as well. Parenthood may begin much earlier than the day a child is born.