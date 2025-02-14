11 facts about childhood cancer parents should know

Cancer can affect not just adults, but also children less than 15. On International Childhood Cancer Day, check out some of the facts about childhood cancer.

As the name suggests, childhood cancer or pediatric cancer refers to cancer that occurs in children under the age of 15. While it is a rare disease, it remains the leading cause of disease-related death among children. There are several types of childhood cancer, with leukaemia being the most common. It begins in the bone marrow and affects red and white blood cell production. The causes are not clear, but genes seem to play a role in it. On International Childhood Cancer Day on February 15, here are the key facts about childhood cancer that parents should know.

What is childhood cancer?

It refers to cancers that occur in children under the age of 15. “The most common types include leukemias, brain tumours, lymphomas, and solid tumours such as neuroblastoma and Wilms’ tumour,” says oncologist Dr Manish Sharma. Cancer starts with genetic change in single cells that grow into a tumour and affect other parts of the body. Survivorship comes with its own set of challenges, including potential long-term health effects. Still, early diagnosis and getting treatment on time can help your child to lead a fulfilling life.

Facts about childhood cancer

Here are some key facts about childhood cancer:

1. Childhood cancer is not one disease

“One of the facts about childhood cancer is that it is an umbrella term for more than 12 major types and over 100 subtypes,” says oncologist Dr Minish Jain. Leukemia is one of the most common forms of cancer in childhood. The cancer cells start growing in the bone marrow and then go into the child’s blood.

2. Childhood cancer is rare

There are many types, but not many children get affected by them, that’s one of the facts about childhood cancer. “When it comes to prevalence, it is relatively rare,” says Dr Sharma. Around 400,000 children and adolescents across the globe develop cancer every year, according to the World Health Organization.

3. It Is the leading cause of disease-related death in kids

Although it is rare compared to adult cancers, it remains one of the main reasons behind the deaths of children across the globe. It is the leading cause of disease-related death among kids aged between 1 and 14, as per research published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention in 2022.

4. Survival rates have improved

One of the facts about childhood cancer is that over the last half-century, the outlook for kids with cancer has improved a lot. In the mid-1970s, 58 percent of kids (ages 0 to 14 years) diagnosed with cancer survived at least 5 years, according to the US National Cancer Institute. Between 2013 and 2019, five-year survival was 83.2 percent for kids younger than 1 year and 85.5 percent for children aged between 10 and 14 years.

5. The causes of childhood cancer are largely unknown

“The exact cause of most childhood cancers remains unknown, and they are generally not linked to lifestyle factors like diet,” says Dr Sharma. Usually, they are caused by random genetic mutations. “Some cases may have genetic predispositions, which means kids inherit an increased risk of developing cancer,” says Dr Jain.

6. Symptoms can be difficult to detect

One of the facts about childhood cancer is that early symptoms can be vague and resemble common illnesses. “These may include unexplained weight loss, persistent fevers, fatigue, bone pain, unusual lumps or swelling, frequent infections, and headaches,” says Dr Jain.

7. Treatment can have long-term side effects

Many childhood cancer survivors face lifelong health challenges due to the intensity of chemotherapy, radiation, and other treatments like immunotherapy and hormone therapy. “Survivors may experience effects from treatment, such as growth delays, cognitive impairments, or increased risk of secondary cancers,” says Dr Sharma.

8. Early diagnosis improves survival rates

While learning about facts about childhood cancer, remember that timely diagnosis is crucial. “Routine health checkups, awareness among parents and paediatricians, can lead to earlier detection and better treatment outcomes,” says Dr Jain.

9. Children respond differently to treatment

“Children generally respond better to treatment like chemotherapy than adults, as their bodies can tolerate higher doses,” says Dr Jain. However, since their bodies are still developing, they can be more vulnerable to long-term treatment effects.

10. You should have a support system is a must

“Comprehensive care includes psychological support for both the child suffering from cancer and their family to address the emotional challenges of a cancer diagnosis,” says Dr Sharma. You should talk with your child about it in a calm way. You can also encourage your child to connect with friends with the help of messages, video chats, and phone calls.

11. It is not easy to prevent childhood cancer

“Currently, there are no definitive strategies to prevent childhood cancer, as the cause is not well understood and it is not typically linked to preventable risk factors,” says Dr Sharma. However, ensuring a healthy environment, keeping them away from pesticides and herbicides, and maintaining regular pediatric checkups can help in early detection and management. Genetic counselling may offer help to families with a history of cancer.

Cancer in kids cannot be prevented, that’s one of the facts about childhood cancer. But as a parent, you should take note of warning signs such as unexplained weight loss and persistent pain.