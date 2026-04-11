Feeling tremors in the body? These could be early signs of Parkinson’s disease

EXPERT SPEAK

Know the early signs of Parkinson’s disease and how to manage them for a better life. Taking action early is important.

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement, coordination, and balance. It occurs due to the gradual loss of dopamine-producing nerve cells in the brain, a chemical essential for smooth muscle control and coordination. One of the most commonly recognised early symptoms is tremor. This slight, involuntary shaking often begins in the hands, fingers, or limbs, particularly at rest. While occasional tremors can be triggered by stress, fatigue, or anxiety, persistent or worsening tremors may signal an underlying neurological issue and should not be overlooked.

How to stop Parkinson’s disease?

Dr Satwant Sachdeva, Consultant – Neurology, Manipal Hospitals, Patiala, highlights that beyond tremors, Parkinson’s often presents with a range of subtle early signs that develop gradually and may be mistaken for normal ageing or lifestyle-related issues.

Other early signs to watch for:

Slowness of movement (bradykinesia), making routine tasks like walking or dressing take longer than usual

Muscle stiffness or rigidity, especially in the arms, legs, or neck, can lead to discomfort and reduced flexibility.

Changes in handwriting, such as smaller or cramped writing (micrographia)

Soft or low voice while speaking, sometimes making communication difficult

Loss of balance, frequent unsteadiness, or a tendency to fall

Sleep disturbances, including acting out dreams or restless sleep patterns

Loss of sense of smell (anosmia), which may appear years before other symptoms

How to improve the quality of life with Parkinson’s?

Recognising these symptoms early can make a significant difference in managing the condition. Although Parkinson’s disease cannot be cured, timely diagnosis allows for better symptom control and improved quality of life. Treatment typically focuses on managing symptoms and maintaining mobility, which may include medications, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and lifestyle modifications such as regular exercise and a balanced diet.

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What is deep brain stimulation DBS treatment?

In some cases, advanced treatment options like deep brain stimulation (DBS) may be recommended to help manage symptoms more effectively. Experiencing tremors or other unexplained changes in movement should not be ignored. Early consultation with a neurologist can help initiate appropriate care, slow disease progression, and improve long-term outcomes.