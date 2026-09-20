Is your forgetfulness a red flag? Find the hidden signs of Alzheimer’s you can’t ignore

Discover the early signs of Alzheimer's disease, from memory lapses to confusion, and learn when to seek medical advice for memory changes.

Forgetting where you kept your keys. Struggling to remember someone’s name during a conversation. Walking into another room and then wondering why you went there. These things happen to many of us, particularly as we get older. But these signs do not necessarily mean that a person has Alzheimer’s disease. We have to understand when ordinary forgetfulness becomes something that needs medical attention.

Explaining this condition, Dr Kapil Agarwal, Director and HOD, Neurology, Shalby International Hospital, said, “According to the National Institute on Aging (NIA), occasional forgetfulness can be a normal part of aging. What raises concern is when memory or thinking problems begin to interfere with everyday life. Alzheimer’s disease is not simply about forgetting things; it is a progressive brain disorder that affects memory, thinking, and reasoning, eventually making it difficult for a person to carry out everyday activities.”

What are signs that someone with dementia is nearing death?

One early change associated with Alzheimer’s is difficulty remembering newly learned information. A person may forget a recent conversation, repeatedly ask the same question, or struggle to remember something they were told only a short while ago.

Dr Kapil Agrawal said, “Forgetting the name of a person you have not met for a long time may not be particularly concerning. But if someone regularly forgets they just had a conversation, cannot remember what they ate, or repeatedly forgets information they would normally retain, it is worth paying attention to the pattern. One of the most useful ways of understanding the difference is to look at functioning.”

What is the final stage of dementia?

Is the person still able to manage the things they have always managed? Can they prepare a familiar meal, handle their usual household tasks, manage money and medicines, or find their way around familiar places? When memory and thinking problems begin making these ordinary activities difficult, the concern becomes more significant. NIA describes memory loss that disrupts daily life, difficulty completing familiar tasks, losing track of dates or location, and getting lost as among the possible signs of Alzheimer’s.

What are the common causes of confusion and disorientation?

Disorientation can be particularly noticeable. A person who has lived in the same house for years may suddenly have difficulty locating a familiar room or become confused about where they are. Confusion about the time of day, dates, or surroundings can also occur as the disease progresses.

Can you live a normal life with Alzheimer’s?

This understanding is equally important: not every memory problem is Alzheimer’s. A memory complaint does not automatically mean Alzheimer’s disease. Mild cognitive impairment, certain medical conditions, medications, and other factors can also affect memory and thinking.

That is why trying to diagnose the problem at home based on one or two incidents can be misleading. What matters more is whether there has been a noticeable change from the person’s usual level of functioning, whether the problem is persistent, and whether it is beginning to affect independence.

How does aging affect memory?

Aging can bring some changes in memory. Early evaluation can also help distinguish Alzheimer’s disease from other possible causes of memory or thinking problems. That distinction can matter. And when there is a clear or ongoing change, it is better to have it assessed than to assume it is a normal part of getting older.