Early intervention in neurodevelopmental disorders: Why the first 5 years matter most

EXPERT SPEAK

The first five years of a child with neurodevelopmental disorder are crucial for overall development. Know how early intervention can help.

Think of a child’s brain like a sponge — it soaks up experiences, emotions, and learning at a rapid pace, especially in the first five years. It is during this crucial window that early signs of neurodevelopmental disorders like Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Dyslexia, Dyscalculia and Specific Learning Disabilities (SLD) often begin to show. Spotting these signs early and seeking support can make all the difference. The sooner children get the right help, the better their chances of thriving. Let us talk about why early intervention is essential for managing neurodevelopmental disorders.

Identifying neurodevelopmental disorders

What can help us identify these disorders? Look at the case of autism. A child born with autism might seem perfectly healthy, tall and of a good weight, but the symptoms may appear later. What often gets left out is the child’s connectivity – for example, neglecting to look at their listener when talking. If someone tells the child to “put this down” or “bring that”, the child may not obey. They may ignore you when you ask them to look at something. Pointing at things might not work either.

A child with autism may not include words like “mummy” or “papa” in conversation in the correct context. They might be able to recite poems and songs, but have difficulty with everyday talking. Many children have sensory problems such as looking at lights, tilting their heads to the side, holding a focus on objects, spinning around and having unusual sleep schedules.

At the same time, children with ADHD are able to look at someone, listen to and carry out commands, talk and often indicate intelligence. They have difficulty being patient and following certain rules. ADHD involves hyperactivity, with the child being excessively active and/or inattentive. For this reason, they may fail to concentrate on a task even if they know what to do.

Many children have learning disabilities. An example is dyslexia which causes individuals to be able to process spoken language better and write or read less easily. Though they can speak clearly, they may have problems with written words and reading. It is also common for them to want help with basic math concepts such as knowing “2 plus 2″. They might even have problems with body control, for example, judging incorrectly when to catch a ball.

Why are the first five years important?

Why should intervention happen at an early stage? The first five years of life see the greatest advance in the human brain. The head lengthens by 12 cm in the very first year when 80 percent of the brain’s growth takes place. At around six years, an additional 20 percent of development finishes.

During this period, the brain has its highest level of neuroplasticity, which is why it is called the critical period. The child’s brain is very open to learning and changing at this stage. If it is approached and handled right, this period can boost growth and learning. When the period is over, it becomes more difficult for the brain to change as much as before, so you must work harder to see the same benefits.

It is due to these needs that these five years are often considered the most important years in a child’s life. So, care and education must be given plenty of attention.

Recognizing red flags

Parents and caregivers are advised to look out for certain signs. Some signs are a child failing to look you in the eye, following instructions, answering to their name or pointing out objects.

You don’t have to hurry to acquire everything, but a few capabilities need to be learned in a set age range. If a child does not point or babble for context by 18 months, does not say familiar words by age 2 and has not spoken many words (15 to 20) by that time, it is a cause for worry.

Read more: How to identify autism early to avoid complications?

Interventions for neurodevelopmental disorders

Intervention methods vary based on the child’s needs. For Autism-related sensory concerns – like fixation on lights or repetitive movements – occupational therapy with sensory integration is often employed.

In children with ADHD who exhibit hyperactivity and minor sensory issues, occupational therapy may also help. When a child is reluctant or unable to speak despite being settled, speech therapy is initiated.

Children with dyslexia are helped by special educators who use different strategies to support them in learning letters and numbers such as teaching the link between how letters look and their meaning for the mind.

Also, Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy is useful for controlling and dealing with different behaviors and can be used in helping people with Autism.

Take a Poll Take a Poll Which fabric feels best down there? Cotton

Lace

Bamboo

Microfiber Take a Poll Take a Poll What is your go-to home remedy for cold and cough? Honey and ginger tea

Steam inhalation

Warm salt water gargle

Turmeric milk Previous Next

Role of parents and healthcare professionals

A strong relationship between parents and medical professionals is needed for intervention in managing neurodevelopmental disorders. Therefore, both the Government of India and the Indian Academy of Pediatrics tell doctors to assess developmental progress at routine 18-month vaccinations.

While visiting, pediatricians look for early signs of difficulties and do the M-CHAT test for spotting early warnings of Autism or other related problems.

If signs of illness are spotted early, doctors and parents understand the best treatment, and if people cooperate, the child may recover better.