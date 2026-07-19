Why waiting to see a doctor could cost you your health and your wallet?

Delaying healthcare can lead to serious health risks and increased costs. Timely medical attention prevents unnecessary crises and expenses.

Healthcare does not become expensive when treatment starts. It becomes expensive when treatment starts too late. We spend billions searching for better cures, advanced surgeries, breakthrough drugs, and smarter technologies. Yet, one of the biggest drivers of healthcare costs remains surprisingly simple. It is not a rare disease. It is not complex surgery. It is the delay.

Which factor may lead to delays in accessing health care?

Patients who delay seeking care by days, months, or even years after symptoms first appear place a significant financial and clinical burden on the healthcare system. When treatment starts late, the clinical and financial impact changes completely. “A simple infection becomes sepsis, uncontrolled blood pressure can lead to a stroke, and a small lesion becomes advanced cancer. Costs do not rise; they multiply. Delayed care also means longer recovery, greater emotional stress for families, loss of productivity, and avoidable pressure on an already stretched healthcare system,” Dr Mohit Mathur, Chief Medical Officer, PB Health,

tells Health Shots.

What is the biggest issue in healthcare today?

People do not delay healthcare because they do not care about their health. Many wait because they worry about costs. Some cannot get quick appointments. “Others are busy with work, family responsibilities, or believe the problem will go away on its own”, says the doctor. In India, where a significant share of healthcare expenses is still paid directly from household income, such delays often push families into financial distress.

What is the most common error in the healthcare industry?

For years, many of us have been taught to see a doctor only when something feels seriously wrong. The problem is that our healthcare system often supports this behaviour. We have built systems that are excellent at handling emergencies, but not always at preventing them. “Long OPD wait times, affordability concerns, out-of-pocket healthcare expenses, and gaps in access to care discourage people from seeking timely medical attention,” explains the expert. In many cases, this leads to self-medication, delayed diagnosis, and late detection of serious illnesses such as cancer. We continue to reward treatment after illness appears rather than action before it does.

What is the biggest problem facing hospitals today?

Healthcare success is often measured by the number of hospital beds filled and the number of surgeries and procedures performed. But these numbers tell us only how many people became sick enough to need treatment. The more meaningful questions are: How quickly can a patient get help after noticing symptoms? How many people receive timely follow-up? How easy is it to speak to a doctor or nurse when a concern first appears? The real goal should not be to fill more hospital beds, but to keep people healthy enough that those beds remain empty.

What are the major advantages of telemedicine?

Healthcare does not always need bigger buildings. Sometimes it needs fewer barriers. “When care is easier to access through same-day consultations, telemedicine, follow-ups, and affordable first visits, small problems can be addressed before they become serious”, shares the doctor. As clinicians, we often see patients arrive not when symptoms begin, but when complications have already developed.

Can you reverse high blood pressure and diabetes?

Conditions that could have been managed earlier, such as uncontrolled hypertension, untreated diabetes, chronic pain, or simple infections, often reach hospitals only after becoming severe enough to require emergency care. These delays increase pressure on already crowded emergency departments, prolong hospital stays, raise healthcare costs, and lead to poorer patient outcomes. Many of these situations could have been prevented through earlier diagnosis and timely intervention.

What will be the future of healthcare?

The future of healthcare will not be defined only by how advanced our hospitals become, but by how early people can access care before illness turns critical. Healthcare does not begin inside the ICU or the operating room. It begins when a patient notices a symptom and can seek timely medical attention. Healthcare is not only about saving lives during a crisis but also about preventing the crisis from happening in the first place. The most expensive treatment in healthcare will always be the one that starts too late.