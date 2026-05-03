Is your child’s ‘normal’ behaviour hiding a serious health issue? 7 warning signs every parent should know

Watch for warning signs in a child's behaviour that may indicate serious health problems. Recognising these signs can help them.

Children are rarely able to sit still for long. They play, run, jump, trip, forget things, complain of aches, and bounce back quickly. For most families, these moments are part of everyday life, easily explained and quickly forgotten. But sometimes, small changes happen that may seem insignificant, yet do not fade away. A child who seems just a bit more unsteady than usual, a headache that keeps returning, or a complaint that the blackboard in class looks blurry; these can feel minor in isolation. Yet when such signs linger or quietly build over time, they definitely deserve a second look. In rare cases, they may indicate deeper neurological concerns, including brain tumours, where early recognition can make a real difference.

Early signs are often missed

It is completely natural to look for the simplest explanation first. A fall becomes ‘just clumsiness’, a headache is blamed on a long school day, and irritability is linked to mood or routine changes. “In children, symptoms appear in small, familiar fragments that are easy to rationalise. Younger children, in particular, may not have the words to explain how they feel, leaving adults to interpret what they see,” Dr Saurav Samantray, Paediatric Neurosurgeon, tells Health Shots. Since these signs closely overlap with common childhood experiences, they often fade into the background.

Key neurological symptoms

When the brain is under stress, the body often gives out subtle signals.

Headaches that are more noticeable upon waking or that recur day after day can sometimes be linked to increased intracranial pressure (pressure within the skull).

Vomiting that occurs without fever, infection, or digestive issues may raise concern when it becomes repetitive. A previously steady child may begin to stumble more often or struggle with coordination. This is referred to as ataxia (difficulty with muscle coordination).

Vision changes can manifest as squinting, sitting closer to screens, or complaints of double vision (diplopia). There may be quieter changes, such as reduced interest in play, unusual tiredness, or slipping grades, that are easy to miss unless viewed together.

Why early diagnosis matters?

Often, what makes things harder to ignore is not a single symptom but a gradual pattern. When recognised early, the diagnosis allows for timely medical evaluation and intervention. Brain tumours detected at an earlier stage are generally more manageable, with better scope for treatments such as surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation therapy. Delays allow symptoms to progress and even significantly affect a child’s neurological function. Staying alert to persistent symptoms can help address concerns before they become more complex.

Signs parents should watch for

Awareness, in this context, is not about alarm; it is about attentiveness. When children experience symptoms, most have simple explanations. However, if something lingers, keeps repeating, or feels different, it is worth taking a closer look.

Headaches that keep returning or feel worse in the mornings Vomiting without a clear illness or digestive cause Increased clumsiness or difficulty maintaining balance (ataxia – coordination difficulty) Changes in vision, such as blurring or double vision (diplopia) Noticeable shifts in behaviour, mood, or energy levels Seizures (sudden, uncontrolled electrical disturbances in the brain) Difficulty concentrating or a drop in school performance

Seeking timely medical advice can provide reassurance and early support when needed. Often, quiet attentiveness can play the most important role in safeguarding a child’s health.