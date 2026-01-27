Gynaecologist busts 3 myths about congenital disabilities and their impact on mental health

How genetic testing can help families facing these challenges? Know the facts about congenital disabilities and separate myths from reality.

The moment a baby is born, families begin searching for answers about weight, facial features, and the like. When everything is well, and the baby is born healthy, the answers are easy to accept. When a child is born with a congenital disability, the search turns inward. Questions arise quietly, often painfully. Was something missed? Was there any mistake? Could this have been prevented? These questions do not emerge from medicine. They come from fear, social conditioning, and long-standing beliefs that place responsibility where it does not belong.

What can cause congenital disabilities during pregnancy?

In clinical care, congenital anomalies, also referred to as congenital disorders, are conditions present at birth due to complex developmental processes. “Many take shape in the earliest weeks of pregnancy, often before a woman even realises she is pregnant”, Dr Rujul Jhaveri, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital, Mumbai, tells Health Shots. In most cases, there is no single cause and no individual action that explains why a condition occurs.

Yet, families are rarely given that reassurance first. Instead, silence follows. Conversations stop. Mothers replay every detail of pregnancy in their minds, searching for a moment where something might have gone wrong. This emotional weight often causes more harm than the diagnosis itself.

Myths vs medical facts: Congenital disabilities

Several misconceptions continue to shape how congenital disabilities are viewed:

Myth: Congenital disabilities happen because of something the mother did wrong

Fact: Most congenital anomalies occur despite appropriate care and are not linked to individual actions.

Myth: These conditions run in families

Fact: Many congenital disorders occur without any family history.

Myth: Modern medicine can predict every abnormality

Fact: Screening improves detection, but not all conditions are preventable or predictable.

Medical understanding paints a very different picture. Some pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes, thyroid disorders or epilepsy, can increase risk if not well managed, but risk does not mean inevitability. Many families with no medical history and no warning signs are equally affected. This is why conversations around pre- and peri-conception counselling matter. These discussions allow potential risks to be identified early, medications to be reviewed, and health conditions to be stabilised. They are not about alarm; they are about care.

Why are people afraid of genetic testing?

Terms like genetic counselling and targeted carrier screening often carry an unnecessary sense of fear. In reality, their role is to explain, not to frighten. Awareness about genetic risks allows families to ask informed questions, consider treatment options, and feel supported rather than overwhelmed.

What are some of the benefits of genetic testing?

The benefits of testing are awareness and preparedness for any eventuality. But genetic testing carries a risk of anxiety, which arises mainly when information is shared without sensitivity or context. When guided carefully, the same knowledge empowers rather than distresses. What families need most during such a time is not judgment, but space to process and support to cope.

What are the challenges faced by parents of children with disabilities?

Congenital disabilities do not define parenting ability or character; they are medical realities that require empathy from loved ones, informed awareness, and timely care. Breaking stigma begins when conversations shift from blame to understanding, and from silence to support. When families are met with compassion rather than assumptions, healing begins not just medically but also emotionally.