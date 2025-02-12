Can you cure congenital heart defect? Expert answers 14 common questions about the birth defect

Chat with
Congenital heart disease or defect is a common type of birth defect that needs medical attention. The exact cause is unclear, but it may be connected to genetic factors or the mother’s health condition. If you are a mother, who gave birth to a baby with a heart defect, you would have a lot of doubts about it. Apart from knowing what it is, you may have questions about its treatment, or ways you can avoid the complications that come with it, and how it will affect your child’s life. To take care of your child in the best possible way, it is good to know all about congenital heart defect.
On Congenital Heart Defect Awareness Day, which is observed on February 14, we got cardiologist Dr Abhijit Borse to answer frequently asked questions about this health issue.
Dr Abhijit Borse: A congenital heart defect (CHD) is a structural abnormality in the heart that develops before birth. It affects the way blood flows through the heart. Defect in the heart is the most common type of birth defect. It affects almost 1 percent of births each year, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The exact cause of CHD is often unknown, but genetic factors, and maternal health conditions such as diabetes or infections during pregnancy may contribute to their development.
Dr Abhijit Borse: Critical congenital heart defects are severe conditions that require medical attention soon after birth. The seven most critical congenital heart defects include:
HLHS is a severe congenital heart defect where the left side of the heart is underdeveloped, making it difficult to pump oxygen-rich blood to the body. Babies with HLHS require multiple surgeries or a heart transplant for survival.
In this condition, the pulmonary valve does not form properly, blocking blood flow from the heart to the lungs. Without treatment, babies cannot get enough oxygen.
TOF consists of four heart defects, including a hole in the heart, a narrowed pulmonary valve, a thickened right ventricle, and a misaligned aorta. This condition results in reduced oxygen levels in the blood, causing cyanosis (bluish skin). Surgery is required for treatment.
TGA occurs when the two main arteries (the aorta and pulmonary artery) are switched in position, leading to improper blood circulation. Immediate surgery is needed to correct this congenital heart defect.
This congenital heart defect occurs when a single blood vessel comes out of the heart instead of two separate ones, causing oxygen-rich and oxygen-poor blood to mix. Surgery is necessary to separate the vessels.
In TAPVR, the veins that carry oxygenated blood from the lungs connect to the wrong part of the heart, leading to poor oxygen circulation. Surgery is required to take care of this congenital heart defect.
CoA is a narrowing of the aorta, the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the body. This condition forces the heart to work harder, leading to high blood pressure and potential heart failure if untreated.
Dr Abhijit Borse: The outlook for people with a congenital heart defect has improved significantly due to advancements in medical care, surgeries, and medications. While some CHDs can be managed with minimal lifestyle adjustments, critical CHDs often require lifelong monitoring and medical intervention. With proper treatment, many people with congenital heart disease can lead active and fulfilling lives. Regular check-ups with a cardiologist, a heart-healthy diet, exercise (as recommended by a doctor), and avoiding smoking or excessive alcohol consumption can help manage the condition effectively.
Dr Abhijit Borse: The outcome of a congenital heart defect depends on the type and severity of the condition. Some mild defects, such as small ventricular septal defects (VSDs) or atrial septal defects (ASDs), may close on their own as the child grows. However, more complex conditions like Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) or hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS) often require surgery. In cases where CHD cannot be completely cured, lifelong monitoring and medical care may be necessary.
Dr Abhijit Borse: Yes, congenital heart disease can be life-threatening, especially if it is severe and left untreated. Congenital heart disease caused 2, 61,247 deaths across the globe in 2017, according to research published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health in 2020.
Dr Abhijit Borse: Blood tests alone cannot diagnose congenital heart disease, but they help assess heart function and detect complications. Some commonly used tests include:
Dr Abhijit Borse: Signs of CHD can appear at birth or shortly after, while some defects may not be detected until later in life. Parents should watch for:
Dr Abhijit Borse: While not all congenital heart defects can be prevented, certain lifestyle and medical precautions can reduce the risk:
Dr Abhijit Borse: A hole in the heart is one of the most common congenital heart defects. The treatment depends on the size and location of the defect:
Dr Abhijit Borse: There is no universal “cure” for congenital heart disease, but many treatments effectively manage or correct the defect. The approach depends on the specific condition:
Dr Abhijit Borse: Yes, many congenital heart defects can be detected before birth using a fetal echocardiogram (a specialised ultrasound of the baby’s heart). This test is typically performed between 18-24 weeks of pregnancy, especially if there is a high risk due to:
Dr Abhijit Borse: There is no single “best” medicine for CHD, but several medications help manage symptoms and prevent complications:
Medication alone cannot cure CHD, but plays an essential role in managing symptoms, improving heart function, and preparing for surgical interventions if needed. Also, you must always check with a doctor for the right course of treatment for the condition.
Dr Abhijit Borse: People with CHD, especially those with moderate to severe defects, should avoid certain activities and lifestyle choices that may strain the heart or worsen their condition:
Dr Abhijit Borse: Caring for a child with CHD requires medical monitoring, lifestyle adjustments, and emotional support. Here are key steps:
Disclaimer: At Health Shots, we are committed to providing accurate, reliable, and authentic information to support your health and well-being. However, the content on this website is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider for personalised advice regarding your specific medical condition or concerns.