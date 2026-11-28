Recognise the early signs of childhood diabetes and learn how to support your child's health with proper care and lifestyle changes.

A child who is always thirsty, urinates frequently, or seems unusually tired might not just be going through a normal stage of growing up. These changes can sometimes point to diabetes. Spotting these signs early and seeing a doctor can make a difference in a child’s health. Parents and caregivers need to understand their children’s health and know what to look for in childhood diabetes.

Paediatric diabetes requires attention because the types, causes, and treatment approaches can differ. Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune disorder that can affect children over 1 year of age, happens when the body’s immune system attacks the cells in the pancreas that make insulin. It is not caused by eating many sweets or by not being active enough.

Type 2 diabetes is a metabolic disorder that occurs when the body does not use insulin properly. While it is often associated with post-adolescent children and adults, this type of diabetes is now being seen more often in younger children due to obesity and lifestyle habits.

The signs parents should not overlook

It is not uncommon to ignore signs of excessive thirst or lack of appetite in kids, as they are seen as part of growing up. However, parents must pay attention to signs like excessive thirst, urinating more often than usual, feeling hungry even after eating a meal, losing weight quickly without a clear reason, feeling tired all the time, or bedwetting in a child who is fully toilet trained. If a child shows any of these signs, talk to your paediatrician and get a paediatric endocrinologist’s opinion for a thorough evaluation.

Some symptoms of diabetes need immediate medical help. These include vomiting, belly pain, signs of dehydration, fast or deep breathing, and unusual sleepiness in a child, which may point to signs of diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition that needs immediate care. Waiting for these symptoms to go away on their own can be dangerous. Quick medical evaluation and proper testing help doctors diagnose the condition and start treatment early.

Early medical assessment

There is no one-size-fits-all method to screen for diabetes in children. A paediatrician can review a child’s symptoms, medical history, and risk factors to decide whether blood glucose testing or other tests are needed. But parents should not wait too long to get their child assessed when symptoms are already present. Screening recommendations can vary depending on a child’s age, weight, family history and other health details.

Healthy habits for better health

Eating healthy, home-cooked, balanced, timely meals; staying physically active; getting enough sleep as per age recommendations; and limiting time spent in front of screens or on gadgets can support a child’s health and help keep most lifestyle disorders at bay. Families can build these habits through simple daily choices: offering a variety of nutritious meals, making playtime active and fun, and ensuring consistent sleep routines.

Young children need healthy role models in their parents, as they tend to imitate the adults around them. So parents too must follow healthy routines to inspire their children. The focus should be on health and well-being, not diets, weight criticism, or using food as a reward or punishment.

Healthy eating habits, regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight are important for ALL children. These habits can help prevent Type 2 diabetes and improve overall health in children with either type of diabetes. However, Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition and cannot be prevented through lifestyle changes.

Children with either type of diabetes need specialised care and regular follow-up with a Paediatric Endocrinologist. Children with Type 1 diabetes require insulin therapy, regular blood glucose monitoring and a healthy, balanced lifestyle. Children with Type 2 diabetes may need lifestyle modifications, regular monitoring and medication as advised by their doctor.

Building support around the child

A diabetes diagnosis can impact a child’s confidence, routine, school life and family life. Parents, teachers and caregivers can help by understanding the child’s care plan, staying calm and making sure the child is not left out of activities. Schools need to know how to support the needs of a child managing diabetes and keep emergency contact numbers for family or the doctor if help is needed.

Every child deserves the chance to learn, play, and grow, and understanding childhood diabetes helps us do that. By paying attention to symptoms, seeking help early, and replacing fear with awareness, families can help children get the care they need. Early attention means making sure a child’s health concerns are heard and taken seriously.