International Men’s Day 2024: Know the main causes of male infertility

Sperm problems, smoking habit and alcohol may be some of the causes of male infertility. On International Men’s Day, know the reasons behind it.

If you are planning a pregnancy, you need to focus on your health as well as your partner’s. Your man also needs to look after his health to improve his ability to get you pregnant. Male infertility is one of the main reasons behind many couples not having a child. Factors like sperm problems, too many sauna sessions, smoking cigarettes, and obesity can affect male infertility and lead to problems. Clearly, lifestyle plays a significant role in your man’s chances of getting you pregnant. On International Men’s Day on November 19, know the causes and ways to help your partner.

What is male infertility?

Male infertility is a condition where a man has a reduced ability to conceive a child with his female partner due to problems with sperm production. Around 50 percent of couples across the globe experience infertility due to male factors, as per a research published in BMC Public Health in 2023.

“It is not a standalone disease, but a symptom of underlying conditions or lifestyle factors that may require medical evaluation and treatment,” says obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Chetna Jain. It may be due to medical, genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. There may be obvious signs of male infertility apart from their inability to conceive a child, but they may have ejaculation problems or pain in the testicle area.

What are the causes of male infertility?

1. Medical causes of male infertility

Varicocele : It is the enlarged vein in the scrotum, which impairs cooling of the testes, leading to reduced sperm quality and quantity. It is the most common cause, as varicocele is present in about 40 percent of men with infertility issues, according to Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

: It is the enlarged vein in the scrotum, which impairs cooling of the testes, leading to reduced sperm quality and quantity. It is the most common cause, as varicocele is present in about 40 percent of men with infertility issues, according to Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Infections: “Orchitis (testicular inflammation), epididymitis, or sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea may cause testicular damage, sperm blockage, or reduce sperm count,” says the expert.

“Orchitis (testicular inflammation), epididymitis, or sexually transmitted infections like gonorrhoea may cause testicular damage, sperm blockage, or reduce sperm count,” says the expert. Ejaculation problem: Retrograde ejaculation is when semen flows into the bladder instead of exiting through the penis. “It may be due to diabetes, spinal injuries, or surgeries on the prostate or bladder,” says the expert.

Retrograde ejaculation is when semen flows into the bladder instead of exiting through the penis. “It may be due to diabetes, spinal injuries, or surgeries on the prostate or bladder,” says the expert. Sperm problems: Problems like malformed sperm, the absence of sperm in the man’s semen (azoospermia), and low sperm count (oligospermia) can lead to infertility. A complete lack of sperm is noticed in approximately 10 to 15 percent of infertile men, as per Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.

Problems like malformed sperm, the absence of sperm in the man’s semen (azoospermia), and low sperm count (oligospermia) can lead to infertility. A complete lack of sperm is noticed in approximately 10 to 15 percent of infertile men, as per Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development. Hormonal disorders: Imbalances in testosterone or problems with the hypothalamus and pituitary gland can lead to reduced sperm production and libido.

Imbalances in testosterone or problems with the hypothalamus and pituitary gland can lead to reduced sperm production and libido. Genetic condition: One of the causes of male infertility is Klinefelter syndrome, which is a condition in which the male has an extra X sex chromosome. This may affect the growth of testicles and disrupt sperm production and function.

One of the causes of male infertility is Klinefelter syndrome, which is a condition in which the male has an extra X sex chromosome. This may affect the growth of testicles and disrupt sperm production and function. Antisperm antibodies: “It is the immune response where the body mistakenly attacks sperm, leading to reduced sperm motility and function,” says Dr Jain.

“It is the immune response where the body mistakenly attacks sperm, leading to reduced sperm motility and function,” says Dr Jain. Cancer treatment: Cancer treatment options like chemotherapy, radiation, or surgeries can impair sperm production.

2. Environmental causes of male infertility

Heat exposure: Prolonged use of saunas, hot tubs, or tight clothing may be one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2013 study published in the Human Reproduction journal, an association between sauna exposure and impairment of sperm count was found. Overheating the testes may reduce sperm production.

Prolonged use of saunas, hot tubs, or tight clothing may be one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2013 study published in the Human Reproduction journal, an association between sauna exposure and impairment of sperm count was found. Overheating the testes may reduce sperm production. Radiation and toxins: Exposure to X-rays or industrial radiation may be one of the causes of male infertility, as it can affect sperm production.

3. Lifestyle causes of male infertility

Substance abuse: Smoking may be one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2015 study published in the Asian Journal Of Andrology, researchers found that smoking tobacco led to reduced semen quality including semen volume, density, and motility. “Alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana can also alter testosterone levels and decrease sperm production,” says Dr Jain.

Smoking may be one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2015 study published in the Asian Journal Of Andrology, researchers found that smoking tobacco led to reduced semen quality including semen volume, density, and motility. “Alcohol, cocaine, and marijuana can also alter testosterone levels and decrease sperm production,” says Dr Jain. Poor nutrition: Poor nutrition, especially a diet lacking zinc, is one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2018 study published in the Journal Of Reproduction & Infertility, an association was found between low levels of zinc and decreased fertility potential in male participants.

Poor nutrition, especially a diet lacking zinc, is one of the causes of male infertility. During a 2018 study published in the Journal Of Reproduction & Infertility, an association was found between low levels of zinc and decreased fertility potential in male participants. Stress: “Stress can affect hormonal imbalances and lead to reduced sperm production,” says the expert.

“Stress can affect hormonal imbalances and lead to reduced sperm production,” says the expert. Obesity: Obesity can alter testosterone levels and contribute to poor sperm quality. The odds of male infertility rise by 10 percent for every 9 kg a man is overweight, according to a study published in the Central European Journal Of Urology in 2015.

Obesity can alter testosterone levels and contribute to poor sperm quality. The odds of male infertility rise by 10 percent for every 9 kg a man is overweight, according to a study published in the Central European Journal Of Urology in 2015. Lack of exercise: Leading a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of obesity, which can be a cause of male infertility.

4. Other causes of male infertility

Medications: “Antihypertensives for managing blood pressure, and antifungal medications may disrupt sperm production or delivery,” says Dr Jain.

“Antihypertensives for managing blood pressure, and antifungal medications may disrupt sperm production or delivery,” says Dr Jain. Diabetes: “Diabetes may lead to male infertility,” says the Expert. Men with diabetes tend to have fertility issues such as low sperm quality, and erectile dysfunction.

How to improve male infertility

1. Maintain a balanced diet: Make your man eat zinc-rich foods such as pumpkin seeds, beans, and shellfish to enhance sperm production. “Vitamin C (citrus fruits) and Vitamin E (nuts, seeds) can help protect sperm from oxidative stress,” says the expert.

2. Stay hydrated: Make them drink 2 to 3 litres of water daily, but sugary or caffeinated beverages should not be consumed in excess. Adequate hydration can improve semen volume, making sperm more motile.

3. Keep your weight in check: A healthy balanced diet along with engaging in regular exercise will help to manage their weight.

4. Reduce stress: Practicing mindfulness, meditation, deep-breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies can help to reduce stress. Even taking breaks from work will help.

5. Avoid substance abuse: Make them quit smoking and limit their alcohol consumption to moderate levels like one or two drinks per day to improve male infertility,” says the expert.

6. Protect the testes from heat: Tell them to avoid hot tubs, saunas, and tight-fitting underwear.

7. Take fertility-boosting supplements: “Coenzyme Q10 can enhance sperm motility, and L-Carnitine can improve sperm count and energy,” says the expert.

8. Medical treatments and procedures: Hormonal therapy can correct imbalances like low testosterone. “Surgery can treat conditions like varicocele. Your doctor can recommend medications like antibiotics for infections, or drugs like Clomiphene to stimulate sperm production,” says the expert.

{{{htmlData}}}

The causes of male infertility are many, including bad habits like smoking tobacco. If your man also enjoys sauna sessions, it is time to put an end to them. But there are ways to boost their fertility by focusing on good nutrition, watching their weight, and consulting with a doctor.