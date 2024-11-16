World Prematurity Day: 6 causes of preterm birth and how to prevent this

Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide. This World Prematurity Day, let's understand why this happens, and how to prevent it.

Every year, an alarming number of babies are born prematurely across the globe, encountering a host of health issues and potential long-term developmental hurdles. These early arrivals often face significant challenges, including respiratory problems, difficulty feeding, and increased infection vulnerability. To shine a light on the critical issues surrounding preterm birth and the vital role of timely medical interventions, World Prematurity Day is observed annually on November 17th. This day serves as an opportunity to educate the public about the various causes that can lead to premature births, as well as effective strategies for prevention, fostering a greater understanding of this important health concern.

What is preterm birth?

Preterm birth, also known as premature birth, is when a baby is born before 37 weeks of pregnancy, as found in a study published in the journal Vaccine. A full-term gestation usually lasts about 40 weeks. Babies born prematurely often face a range of health challenges as their organs and systems may not be fully developed. “These challenges can include respiratory problems, difficulty in maintaining body temperature, feeding challenges, and an increased risk of infections,” says neonatologist and pediatrician Dr R. Kishore Kumar. The earlier a baby is born, the greater the risk of complications and long-term health issues, the baby may face.

6 common causes of preterm birth

Various factors can contribute to preterm birth, as found in the World Health Organization:

1. Maternal health conditions: Infections like urinary tract infections or sexually transmitted infections, chronic illnesses like diabetes or high blood pressure, and pregnancy complications like preeclampsia or placenta previa can increase the risk.

2. Multiple pregnancies: Carrying twins, triplets, or more babies puts additional stress on the uterus and can lead to early labor.

3. Medical procedures: Certain medical procedures, such as cervical cerclage or in vitro fertilization (IVF), may increase the risk of preterm birth.

4. Lifestyle factors: Smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and drug use during pregnancy can significantly increase the risk of preterm birth.

5. Uterine or cervical problems: Structural abnormalities of the uterus or cervix, such as a weak cervix or previous uterine surgery, can contribute to early labour.

6. Unknown causes: In many cases, the exact cause of preterm birth remains unknown, even after a thorough medical evaluation.

What are the symptoms of preterm birth?

Here are some signs that a baby may be premature, as found in the study published in MedicinePlus:

Premature babies are typically smaller than full-term babies.

Their skin may be delicate, almost see-through, and lack subcutaneous fat.

They may have fine, downy hair covering their body, especially on their back and shoulders.

Their facial features may appear less defined, with a smaller chin and nose.

They may have poor muscle tone and be less active.

Their lungs may not be fully developed, leading to breathing difficulties.

They may have trouble swallowing or coordinating breathing and feeding.

They may have trouble regulating their body temperature.

It is important to note that not all premature babies exhibit all of these signs. The severity of these signs can vary depending on how early the baby was born.

Common problems in preterm birth babies

1. Respiratory distress syndrome (RDS)

It is a common breathing problem in premature babies, particularly those born very early, as found in a study published by StatPearls. In a typical pregnancy, a baby’s lungs develop gradually, producing a substance called surfactant. This substance helps the tiny air sacs in the lungs to stay open, allowing the baby to breathe easily after birth. However, in premature infants, their lungs may not have fully developed, leading to insufficient surfactant production. This makes it difficult for their lungs to stay inflated, causing rapid, shallow breathing, grunting sounds, and bluish discolouration of the skin. In severe cases, the baby may require extra oxygen and breathing support through a ventilator.

2. Bleeding in brain

Premature infants have delicate and underdeveloped blood vessels in their brains, making them susceptible to bleeding. This condition, known as intraventricular hemorrhage (IVH), can occur when these fragile vessels rupture, as found in a study published in the journal Acta Biomedical. The severity of the bleeding can vary, with mild cases often resolving without significant long-term effects. However, severe brain bleeds can lead to serious complications like hydrocephalus, cerebral palsy, and developmental delays. The risk of IVH is higher in babies born very prematurely and those with other health complications. Careful monitoring and early intervention are crucial to minimise the risk.

3. Digestion problem

Premature babies often experience digestive issues due to their undeveloped digestive systems, as found in a study published in the journal Nutrients. Their stomachs may be small and immature, making it difficult to digest and absorb nutrition properly. This might cause feeding issues, including delayed weight gain, repeated spitting up, and trouble synchronising swallowing, and breathing. Plus, their gut lining may be more permeable, letting bacteria into the bloodstream and raising the risk of infection.

4. Eye problem

Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is a serious eye condition that can affect premature infants, as found in a study published by StatPearls. Premature infants may have improperly developed blood vessels in the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of their eyes. These aberrant blood vessels may leak or scar, resulting in vision loss or possibly blindness. Regular eye examinations are essential for monitoring premature neonates for ROP. Early detection and treatment, such as laser surgery or injections, can help prevent vision damage and promote healthy visual growth.

How to prevent preterm deliveries?

Here are 6 ways to prevent premature labour:

1. Prenatal care

Regular prenatal check-ups are essential for monitoring the progress of your pregnancy and identifying any potential risks early on. These visits allow healthcare providers to assess the baby’s growth, monitor the mother’s health, and screen for conditions that may increase the risk of preterm labour. Timely interventions, such as medication, lifestyle modifications, or bed rest, can help prevent preterm labour and improve the chances of a healthy full-term pregnancy.

2. Healthy lifestyle

A healthy lifestyle plays a crucial role in preventing preterm birth. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains provides essential nutrients for a healthy pregnancy. Regular, moderate exercise can improve overall health and reduce the risk of complications. Maintaining a healthy weight before and during pregnancy can lower the risk of preterm birth. It is crucial to avoid harmful substances like smoking, alcohol, and illicit drugs, as they can significantly increase the risk of preterm labour and other pregnancy complications. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, pregnant women can significantly improve their chances of a full-term pregnancy.

3. Reduce stress

Stress can have a significant impact on pregnancy, potentially contributing to preterm labour. Chronic stress can trigger the release of hormones that can stimulate uterine contractions and lead to early labour. To manage stress levels, it is important to practice relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing. These practices can help calm the mind, reduce anxiety, and promote overall well-being. Additionally, seeking support from loved ones, joining support groups, or talking to a therapist can provide emotional relief and help cope with the challenges of pregnancy.

4. Prevent infection

Practicing good hygiene is essential to prevent infections that can trigger preterm labor. Frequent handwashing with soap and water is one of the most effective ways to reduce the spread of germs. It is particularly important to wash your hands before eating, after using the bathroom, and after handling raw food. Additionally, avoiding close contact with people who are sick and getting vaccinated against preventable diseases can help protect yourself and your baby from infections.

By following these preventive measures and seeking regular medical advice, you can significantly reduce the risk of preterm birth and ensure a healthier pregnancy.