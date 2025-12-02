Dark patches on your child’s neck? Doctor says it may be a sign of insulin resistance

Dark patches on your child's skin could signal insulin resistance. Why Acanthosis Nigricans is important how can it be managed effectively?

Parents often deal with minor health issues in their children, like scrapes, rashes, and bruises. But have you seen dark, velvety patches on your child’s neck or underarms and thought they were just dirt or a tan? If so, it’s important to take a closer look. These patches may be a sign of insulin resistance, which can lead to serious health problems like prediabetes or diabetes.

What is Acanthosis Nigricans (AN)?

You might have heard of Acanthosis Nigricans (AN) but not connected it to your child’s health. “AN appears as dark, thickened patches of skin, usually in body folds like the back of the neck, under the arms, or around joints,” Dr Abhishek Kulkarni, Paediatric Endocrinologist, tells Health Shots. Over time, the skin can become itchy and rough. While AN may not look serious, it indicates a problem with your body’s metabolism that needs attention.

How to care for insulin resistance?

Acanthosis Nigricans is mainly linked to insulin resistance, obesity, and metabolic syndrome, especially in children and teens. It often appears before other symptoms. Research published in the journal Pediatric Diabetes shows that childhood obesity can lead to higher insulin resistance, which increases the chance of developing type 2 diabetes later in life. In fact, about 1 in 5 children in the U.S. is considered obese, which raises the risk of potential metabolic issues, according to the Journal of Family Medicine and Primary Care.

Insulin is a hormone that helps manage your blood sugar levels. “When your body becomes resistant to insulin, high insulin levels can lead to excessive growth of skin cells, causing dark patches on your skin”, shares Dr Kulkarni. If not treated, insulin resistance can develop into prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, and other long-term heart risks. With rising childhood obesity rates, it is vital to recognise and address these early warning signs.

{{{htmlData}}}

What causes Acanthosis Nigricans in children?

If you or your child’s doctor thinks Acanthosis Nigricans might be present, understanding the health issues behind it requires more than just looking at the skin. Doctors usually perform a series of tests, which may include:

Blood sugar and fasting insulin levels: To gauge how the body is handling glucose.

Lipid profile and liver function tests: To assess any metabolic disturbances.

Body weight, waist circumference, and BMI: To evaluate overall health and risk factors.

These assessments help determine how well your body uses insulin. They can also indicate whether you need lifestyle changes or medical help.

How to deal with acanthosis nigricans?

Managing this condition primarily involves addressing the metabolic issues that cause it. Here are some key strategies, says the paediatric endocrinologist:

Weight management and balanced nutrition: Eat a diet full of whole foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Research published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition shows that even a slight weight loss can improve insulin sensitivity.

Increased physical activity: If your child spends more time on screens than playing outside, consider setting a daily exercise goal. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says children need at least 60 minutes of physical activity each day. This can improve their health.

Adequate sleep: Sleep is an important part of your child’s health. Making sure they get enough good sleep can improve how their bodies use insulin.

Stress reduction: Chronic stress can alter hormone levels, including insulin levels. “Teach your child mindfulness practices, such as yoga or meditation, to help them relax”, says the doctor.

When lifestyle changes aren’t enough, doctors may recommend medication to lower insulin resistance. “After addressing metabolic issues, skincare treatments such as topical solutions or laser therapy may be helpful”, says Dr Abhishek.