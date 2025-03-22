World Tuberculosis Day: Are you at risk of developing TB? Find out with this quiz

Updated on:22 March 2025, 05:26pm IST

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria that usually affects the lungs and respiratory system. Anyone can get TB and as per experts, it is contagious because it spreads through the air when someone with TB coughs, sneezes, or spits. People with weakened immune systems and those with HIV/AIDS are at a higher risk of getting TB. While TB is preventable and treatable, it is still a big health problem worldwide. In 2023, 1.25 million people died from TB (including 161,000 people with HIV), and around 10.8 million people got sick with it, as per the World Health Organization. That is why TB is considered the world’s top infectious disease that claims millions of lives every year.

If you are infected, you might feel chest pain, cough a lot, feel weak, have a fever, sweat at night, or even lose weight. So, could you be at risk of TB? Take this quiz to find out and make sure you take the necessary actions to stay healthy and avoid complications!