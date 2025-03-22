 scorecardresearch facebook
Preventive Care

World Tuberculosis Day: Are you at risk of developing TB? Find out with this quiz

Updated on:22 March 2025, 05:26pm IST

Tuberculosis is a highly infectious disease that affects the lungs. This World Tuberculosis Day, take this healthy quiz to find out if you are at risk of TB.

risk of TB
Take this quiz to know your risk of developing TB. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease caused by bacteria that usually affects the lungs and respiratory system. Anyone can get TB and as per experts, it is contagious because it spreads through the air when someone with TB coughs, sneezes, or spits. People with weakened immune systems and those with HIV/AIDS are at a higher risk of getting TB. While TB is preventable and treatable, it is still a big health problem worldwide. In 2023, 1.25 million people died from TB (including 161,000 people with HIV), and around 10.8 million people got sick with it, as per the World Health Organization. That is why TB is considered the world’s top infectious disease that claims millions of lives every year.

If you are infected, you might feel chest pain, cough a lot, feel weak, have a fever, sweat at night, or even lose weight. So, could you be at risk of TB? Take this quiz to find out and make sure you take the necessary actions to stay healthy and avoid complications!

0 of 12

Have you been around anyone who’s had a persistent cough for weeks?

Do you have a weakened immune system (due to HIV, diabetes, etc.)?

Do you cough for more than 3 weeks or have a dry, persistent cough?

Have you also noticed blood in mucus with persistent cough?

Have you lost weight recently without trying?

Do you frequently experience chest pain or discomfort when breathing?

Do you experience night sweats and fever without any obvious cause?

Do you often experience breathing problems?

Do you often feel unusually tired or weak for no reason?

Do you live in a crowded or poorly ventilated place?

Do you often eat street food in busy, crowded areas?

Do you smoke or have a history of smoking?

