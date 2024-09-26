7 yoga poses for a healthier heart

On this World Heart Day, learn 7 yoga poses for the heart that can help lower blood pressure levels and improve overall heart functions! Make sure you consult with your healthcare provider before performing these yoga poses if you already have any heart related problems.
This yoga pose for heart health stretches your chest, shoulders, and spine. To perform it, lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips while keeping your feet flat on thefloor. Hold the pose for a few seconds and return to the starting position. This will help improve blood flow to the heart and lungs, which makes it easier for your heart to pump blood. Plus, this gentle backbend can calm your mind and lower anxiety levels, which is essential for keeping your heart healthy. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
Cobra pose strengthens your back and stretches your chest muscles, making it easier to breathe. Lie down on your stomach, place your palms on the floor, and lift your upper body. Hold the pose for 4-5 seconds, and come back to the starting position. This posture increases lung capacity, helping your heart get more oxygen. This can also reduce the strain on your heart, lowering blood pressure and keeping your heart in good shape. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This is one of the most well-known yoga poses. It stretches your entire body, including your arms, legs, and spine. This pose is fantastic for improving blood circulation in the heart and brain, which is essential for heart health. Additionally, it calms the nervous system, which lowers blood pressure and decreases heart rate. To perform this pose, start on your hands and knees. Spread your fingers wide and press into your palms. Aim to form an inverted 'V' shape with your body, keeping your feet hip-width apart and heels pressed toward the floor. Do not let your spine bend while performing this pose. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This balancing yoga pose is primarily known to strengthen your legs. However, it can also improve your heart health. It encourages deep, steady breathing, which improves oxygen flow to your heart and blood circulation. Plus, it helps reduce stress and anxiety by promoting a sense of calm, both of which are important for improving overall cardiovascular health. Stand on the left leg with your right foot resting on the inner thigh of the left leg. Hold the pose for a few seconds and make sure you engage your core muscles. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This side stretch pose works your legs, hips, and chest. It stretches chest muscles and improves lung function, allowing a better breathing process. As per doctors, improved oxygenflow reduces the load on your heart, making it easier for the cardiovascular system to function properly. In addition to this, triangle pose can also reduce stress and lower blood pressure, contributing to overall heart health. Stand with your feet a little more than shoulder width apart. Inhale and extend your arms at shoulder height, palms facing down. As you bend on the left side, stretch your left hand towards the floor and place it behind the foot. Gaze towards your right arm, which should be extended overhead. Hold the pose and repeat on the other side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This standing squat pose strengthens your legs, core, and arms. It may look simple, but holding this posture strengthens the muscles of the lower body while also stimulating the heart. By increasing heart rate, chair pose improves the functions of your cardiovascular system, enhancing blood circulation and endurance. To perform this pose, stand with your feet together, bend your knees, and raise your arms above your head. Keep your weight in your heels and your chest lifted. Hold the pose for 30 seconds and straighten your legs to return to the starting position. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock
This gentle flow involves switching between two poses: cat (rounding your spine) and cow (arching your back). It is done on your hands and knees, and the movement helps stretch your spine and chest, which improves blood circulation. The rhythmic movement helps reduce stress and tension, which lowers blood pressure levels. This pose is perfect for releasing stress and supporting a healthy heart. Keep your hands shoulder-width apart and your knees directly below your hips. Inhale and curve your lower back and bring your head up. Once done, exhale deeply and bring your abdomen in and you are done. Repeat the pose. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock