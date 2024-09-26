7 yoga poses for a healthier heart

This side stretch pose works your legs, hips, and chest. It stretches chest muscles and improves lung function, allowing a better breathing process. As per doctors, improved oxygen flow reduces the load on your heart, making it easier for the cardiovascular system to function properly. In addition to this, triangle pose can also reduce stress and lower blood pressure, contributing to overall heart health. Stand with your feet a little more than shoulder width apart. Inhale and extend your arms at shoulder height, palms facing down. As you bend on the left side, stretch your left hand towards the floor and place it behind the foot. Gaze towards your right arm, which should be extended overhead. Hold the pose and repeat on the other side. Image courtesy: Adobe Stock